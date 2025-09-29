ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Marc Bolan: The Glittery Icon Who Defined Glam Rock

Marc Bolan, the glitter-coated genius behind T. Rex, forever changed the face of glam rock. More than a musician, he was a style icon, a poet of the electric guitar,…

Jacky Bam Bam
Marc Bolan (1947 - 1977), singer, songwriter and guitarist of glam rock band T Rex, in action at the Empire Pool, Wembley, London.
(Photo by Gary Merrin/Keystone/Getty Images)

Marc Bolan, the glitter-coated genius behind T. Rex, forever changed the face of glam rock. More than a musician, he was a style icon, a poet of the electric guitar, and a master at transforming the stage into a realm of pure magic.

From the first note of "Ride a White Swan" to the unforgettable roar of "Bang a Gong (Get It On)," Bolan had a way of crafting songs that felt both intimate and epic. His lyrics shimmered with fantasy, love, and cosmic wonder, while his guitar riffs burned with energy that demanded to be felt through every inch of your body. He made rock music a spectacle, where sequins, velvet, and starlight were as essential as the drums and bass.

Marc Bolan was never just about sound; he was about movement. He made you dance, sway, and dream all at once. His style on stage was as daring as his music, mixing glitter suits, bold patterns, and an aura that made every performance a statement. The energy he poured into every show inspired countless artists who followed, proving that rock could be glamorous, theatrical, and intensely powerful at the same time.

Even decades later, Bolan’s influence is impossible to ignore. His songs still echo through festivals, radio stations, and playlists, reminding us that true rock icons do not fade; they sparkle eternally. On this birthday (9/30) and everday, we raise our guitars and our voices to Marc Bolan, the glitter king of glam rock, whose spirit continues to shine brighter than any stage light.

Rock on, Marc. Your glimmer lives forever.

xoxoxo BamBam

Marc BolanT.Rex
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
Related Stories
Inductees Richie Faulkner, Les Binks, Rob Halford and Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest perform onstage the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicOzzy Osbourne, Judas Priest Join Forces on Charity ‘War Pigs’ to Fight Parkinson’sLaura Adkins
Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicNine Inch Nails Drops First Album in Five Years With ‘Tron: Ares’ SoundtrackLaura Adkins
(L-R) Cos Sylvan, Gabriela Guncikova, Laura Scarborough, Hayden Scott, Tobias Forge, Nameless Ghoul Air #6, Olivia Morreale and Per Eriksson of Ghost perform on a stop of the band's Skeletour tour
MusicMetal Hammer Puts Out 132-Page Ghost History Book With Special MerchDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect