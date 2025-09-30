ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Kings of Leon Rock Pilgrimage Festival With Electrifying Homecoming Set

Kings of Leon commanded the Midnight Sun main stage for 90 minutes at the Pilgrimage Music Festival.  The music started strong with “Supersoaker,” their 2013 track. The Followills, three brothers…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Caleb Followill and Jared Followill of Kings of Leon perform onstage for the Can We Please Have Fun Tour opening night at at Moody Center on August 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Rick Kern / Stringer via Getty Images

Kings of Leon commanded the Midnight Sun main stage for 90 minutes at the Pilgrimage Music Festival

The music started strong with "Supersoaker," their 2013 track. The Followills, three brothers and their cousin, kept the momentum going. Fans sang along to hits like "Use Somebody" and "Revelry." The set mixed old favorites like "On Call" with their fresh 2024 single "Mustang."

Two medical stops broke up the show's flow. The first came when the band spotted someone having a medical issue near the stage. "I hope everyone's alright," Caleb said, as reported by American Songwriter. Minutes later, staff rushed to help two other people.

The night felt special for the band, given that Mount Juliet, where the band first played music together, is just a few miles from the festival grounds. Caleb's words rang true: "A lot of people who've been here with us since we started in this town. It's always good to come back home and play to the ones we love."

Their Tennessee pride was on full display throughout the set. As the first notes of "Back Down South" filled the air, Caleb mused about the song that "reminds us we have some place to come home to."

The night peaked with their hit "Sex on Fire." As they were playing the final notes, Caleb thanked the crowd, and they roared back their approval. Fans can get tickets and more info on their upcoming Vegas shows from the band's website.

Caleb FollowillKings of Leon
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Andy Bell, Joey Waronker, Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
MusicOasis Gearing Up to Release Exclusive Opus Project Celebrating Their LegacyLaura Adkins
Rockers from the old and new worlds of rock 'n' roll are coming together for a good cause. The Above Ground 4 benefit show is set for October 26 at the Honda Theatre in Hollywood.
MusicClassic and Modern Rockers to Pay Tribute to The Cars, New York DollsAnne Erickson
Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of U2 perform at the SCG
MusicThis Day in Rock History: October 1Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect