ACME Markets’ Pin Pad Donations Return for Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger begins Monday, November 10th. You can help us get a head start by visiting your local ACME Market.

Throughout October and November, look for Camp Out For Hunger on the pin pad at the checkout register. Add a donation to your total and you'll be helping local hunger relief organizations, like Philabundance, in their effort to to provide a lifeline for area families in need.

ACME Markets will bring your monetary donations in a form of a big giant check to present on the first day of the Camp Out For Hunger. Tune in to 93.3 WMMR to hear the total! Or make plans to be in the studio audience that morning to celebrate the generosity of your neighbors!