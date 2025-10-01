ContestsMMR Rock Shop
ACME Markets’ Pin Pad Donations Return for Camp Out For Hunger 2025

The Preston & Steve Show
ACME Markets staff in front of a truck at Camp Out For Hunger
Chorus Photography

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger begins Monday, November 10th. You can help us get a head start by visiting your local ACME Market.

Throughout October and November, look for Camp Out For Hunger on the pin pad at the checkout register. Add a donation to your total and you'll be helping local hunger relief organizations, like Philabundance, in their effort to to provide a lifeline for area families in need.

ACME Markets will bring your monetary donations in a form of a big giant check to present on the first day of the Camp Out For Hunger. Tune in to 93.3 WMMR to hear the total! Or make plans to be in the studio audience that morning to celebrate the generosity of your neighbors!

It's free to attend Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger. The event is happening November 10th through November 14th at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live!. Hours are Monday - Thursday, 6am - 9pm and Friday 6am - 11am. Look for the ACME Market pop up grocery store located right next to the collection area to make on-site donating easier.

Camp Out 2024 buttons (8)
Camp Out
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
