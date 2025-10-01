Check Out Stealing Society, High Energy Rockers from Philly

Formed in 2016 and reborn with a powerful new lineup in 2023, Stealing Society has carved out a reputation as one of the East Coast’s most dynamic rising rock acts. With roots in Philly’s underground scene, the band fuses alternative metal grit with 80’s rock swagger—balancing heavy riffs, soaring vocals, and a relentless live energy.

Their debut EP, All by Chance (2021), set the stage. Since reforming, Stealing Society has played dozens of shows across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and beyond, ranging from full-throttle original sets to acoustic gigs and marathon cover shows.

Their latest singles—“Facade of Calm,” “Fun and Games,” “Pinocchio,” and “Deracinate”—showcase the band’s evolution, from gut-punching alt-metal anthems to fast, riff-driven rock bangers. With more new material already tested live and in the pipeline, Stealing Society continues to push their sound forward.

In September 2025, the band reached its biggest milestone yet: a performance at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles—their farthest and largest stage to date. Back on the East Coast, they’re ramping up for a packed calendar of shows and preparing to release their next wave of material.

Stealing Society isn’t just a band—it’s a movement of raw power, resilience, and rock without compromise.

Their influences span heavy-hitters like Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, and the emotional depth of Pearl Jam, Audioslave, and Pink Floyd.

Photo Courtesy of Lafayette Hill Studios:

Photo Courtesy of DMPhotography:

Stealing Society are:

Joey Sita (Vocals & Guitar)

David Lee Melendez (Vocals)

Jake Biondi (Guitar)

Colin Vaughan (Bass)

Alex Buyser (Drums)

Photo Courtesy of DMPhotography:

Follow the Band:

Catch Stealing Society Live:

Sat, Oct 4 @ 11:00AM — 6:00PM

Get ready to chill by the pond with live music, food trucks, games, and good vibes at Pond Fest 2025!

Pond Fest 2025 is back and better than ever! Get ready to dive into a day of fun, music, and nature at our annual event. Join us at the scenic pond for live performances, delicious food trucks, crafts and local vendors, special displays, and games for all ages. Whether you're a music lover, foodie, or just looking for a good time, Pond Fest has something for everyone. All proceeds go toward supporting Lums Pond state park. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience - mark your calendars now!

Fri, Oct 10 @ 7:00PM

Sat, Oct 11 @ 12:00PM — 7:00PM

FREE EVENT

You're Laughing - Neutral Ground - Astro Alloy - Stealing Society

Stealing Society - "Evanescent Love" Live