Win Eagles Tickets at WMMR + Bud Light Thursday Night Kickoff Parties

The Bud Light Thursday Night Kickoff + 93.3 WMMR will take over a different bar each week on the nights listed below.

Always a Thursday Night. Always 7-9pm

Always Giving Away Eagles Tickets, Courtesy of Bud Light

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Casey, Nick and Marisa from The Preston & Steve Show will be hanging out at bars around the Delaware Valley. Each week they will have lots of prizes to give away, including free Kelly Green MMR Bud Light t-shirts AND a pair of Eagles home game tickets at each party, courtesy of Bud Light!

That's a pair of Birds tickets every Thursday night, all season! BONUS: each weekly ticket winner will be qualified for the grand prize: Eagles Playoff Tickets courtesy of Bud Light. (conditional upon the Eagles making the playoffs this season and hosting a playoff game).

Here's what to expect: Visit the WMMR Table at each appearance to receive a raffle ticket (1 per person). We’ll announce a raffle number every 15 minutes for a total of 7 qualifiers that night. Each of those 7 qualifiers will receive a key, if your key opens the lock-box, you win the tickets!

Thurs 9/4 – Bailey’s Bar & Grille – 6922 Emilie Rd, Levittown, PA 19057 – with Nick from The Preston & Steve Show – $3 Bud Light Aluminum Bottles. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Rams game on 9/21.

Thurs 9/11 – Top Tomato Bar & Pizza – 116 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 – with Marisa from The Preston & Steve Show – $4 Bud Light cans and draft. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Rams game on 9/21.

Thurs 9/18 – Garage Rittenhouse – 1501 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA – with Casey Boy from The Preston & Steve Show- $6 Bud Light 16oz cans. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Broncos game on 10/5.

Thurs 9/25 – Fireside Bar and Grille – 1211 South Bethlehem Pike Ambler, PA 19002 – with Nick from The Preston & Steve Show – $3.50 Bud Light Drafts & $4 Bud Light Aluminums. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Broncos game on 10/5.

Thurs 10/2 – JT Brewski's – 510 South Oak Lane – with Casey Boy from The Preston & Steve Show $3.75 Bud Light pints. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Giants game on 10/26.

Thurs 10/9 – Irish Rover Station House – 1033 Bellevue Ave, Langhorne PA 19047 – with Nick from The Preston & Steve Show – $3 Bud Light Drafts. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Giants game on 10/26.

Thurs 10/16 – Wicked Wolf – 1214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA – with Marisa from The Preston & Steve Show – $3 Bud Light Pints and $20 Bud Light Buckets. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Lions game on 11/16.

Thurs 10/23 – Ryan's Pub – 124 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380 – with Casey Boy from The Preston & Steve Show – $3 Ultra Drafts. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Lions game on 11/16.

Thurs 10/30 – Harrigan's Pub – 1051 W. County Line Rd. Hatboro Pa. 19040 – with Nick from The Preston & Steve Show – $2.50 Bud Light Draft and $3 Bud Light Bottles. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Bears game on 11/28.

Thurs 11/6 – Founding Fathers (South St) – 1612 South Street Philadelphia, PA – with Casey Boy from The Preston & Steve Show – $5 BL KG Aluminums. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Bears game on 11/28.

Thurs 11/20 – TBD

Thurs 12/4 – Palz Tap House – 1902 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. $8 Bud Lights $5 Hoop Tea Cans. Someone that night will win tickets for the Eagles vs Raiders game on 12/14.

Thurs 12/11 – Saloon 151 – 151 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380.

Thurs 12/18 – Skyline –

Must be at least 21 years of age to enter for a chance to win. Must be present at the appearance to be eligible to win. One Raffle Ticket per person, per event (maximum 1 prize per person for the duration of the campaign). Eagles prizes provided by Bud Light. Contest ends 12/18/2025. Grand Prize Drawing will take place from among all eligible ‘ticket winners’ from the series of events (maximum 14 ‘ticket winners’) WMMR Contest Rules HERE.