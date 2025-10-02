In the Company of Jane Goodall: Revisiting Her Unforgettable 2014 Visit To 93.3 WMMR

In 2014, The Preston & Steve Show was honored to welcome the legendary Jane Goodall into the studio for a conversation that remains one of the most memorable moments in our show’s history. Now, with the sad news of her passing, we look back with gratitude on that special day and the wisdom she so generously shared.

During her visit, Jane spoke passionately about her long-standing partnership with Disney, which began with the release of Chimpanzee. She reflected on her lifelong mission as the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots & Shoots program, reminding us how deeply she believed that humans have disrupted the natural balance of the world, particularly in the lives of chimpanzees.

At the time, Jane was excited to discuss her latest project, Bears, a film that opened April 18, 2014. She noted that the intimacy of the story, focusing on a mother bear and her two cubs, was unlike anything she had previously worked on.

Of course, the conversation was also filled with Jane’s humor and openness. We laughed with her as she recalled being depicted in a Far Side cartoon, and she shared a wonderful story about birdwatching with musician Dave Matthews. She noted that Matthews had even pledged to sign a petition banning the sale of ivory in the U.S., a cause close to her heart.

Jane also revealed her more private side, admitting she had always enjoyed solitude. Our team had the chance to ask her about broader questions too: Pierre raised the issue of human mistakes in caring for the planet, while Preston asked the more unusual question of Bigfoot’s existence. With her characteristic grace, Jane explained she would never fully deny the possibility of such a species, given the countless stories she had heard from people around the world.

Looking back, we are deeply grateful for the time Jane spent with us. Her warmth, curiosity, and unshakable commitment to the natural world left a lasting impression. Having her in our studio was a true privilege, and her passing is a profound loss—not only to the scientific community, but to all who care about our planet and its creatures.

Jane Goodall’s legacy lives on through her work, her films, her institute, and the millions she inspired. We will always remember her visit to our show as a bright and meaningful moment in our history.