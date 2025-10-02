Pierre’s Weekend Calendar October 3-5

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Seether & Daughtry with P.O.D at Etess Arena Hard Rock AC), movies to see (The Smashing Machine rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Gritty 5K), some are totally bizarre (like Remembering hitchBOT), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday

Marshall Tucker Band & Jefferson Starship @ Parx Xcite Center; January 31, 2026

Shows This Weekend:

Friday

Seether & Daughtry w/ P.O.D @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Violent Femmes @ Grand Opera House (Wilmington)

NBA YoungBoy @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

The 502s @ Fillmore

Quinnie @ Foundry

John Maus @ TLA

Magical Mystery Doors @ Keswick Theatre

TOPS @ Underground Arts

The Mountain Goats @ Ardmore Music Hall

Fireboy DML @ Brooklyn Bowl

Friday & Saturday

Tyler Fischer @ Punch Line Philly

Francis Ellis @ Helium Comedy Club

Saturday

Kansas @ Parx Xcite Center

Neko Case @ The Met

Goose @ Mann Center

The Floozies @ Brooklyn Bowl

Destin Conrad @ TLA

Raphael Saadiq @ Keswick Theatre

The Story So Far @ Franklin Music Hall

Anika @ Kung Fu Necktie

The Sound of Animals Fighting @ Union Transfer

ESG @ Underground Arts

Drugdealer @ The Foundry

Yes @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

“The Queens!” ft Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight & Stephanie Mills @ Boardwalk Hall AC

Boys II Men @ Borgata Event Center

Saturday & Sunday

Steven Wilson @ Fillmore

Sunday

Finger Eleven & Alien Ant Farm @ Brooklyn Bowl

Seether & Daughtry w/ P.O.D @ Wind Creek Event Center (Bethlehem)

Oracle Sisters @ Johnny Brenda’s

Earth Crisis @ Underground Arts

Buena Vista Social Orchestra @ Keswick Theatre

Marietta @ Union Transfer

Bass Drum Of Death @ The Foundry

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

The Smashing Machine (R): Dwayne Johnson

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

One Battle After Another (R): Leonardo DiCaprio

Him (R): Marlon Wayans

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (R)

The Long Walk (R)

The Conjuring: Last Rites (R)

The Roses (R): Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman

Caught Stealing: Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Saturday

Join Steve Morrison for the Mutt Strut from 11am-2pm at the Navy Yrd. Dogs and dog owners will gather for this PAWS fundraiser featuring a beer garden, food trucks, prizes, a costume contest, and more.

Join Brent Porche at the grand opening of Tractor Supply Co. in Pennsville NJ (812 S. Broadway) from 11am-1pm. Games to play, prizes to win including concert tickets.

Join Marisa Magnatta from 11am-1pm at the Raftery Subaru pet adoption event in Newtown Square. Meet some adorable animals from Providence Animal Shelter. Adoption fees are waived thanks to Rafferty Subaru.

Sunday

Join the MM-aRmy from 9am-1pm and see Minerva, Pierre’s beloved 1972 VW Microbus, at A&T Chevy and Subaru in Sellersville for their ‘Celebration of Cars’ event.

Happening Around Town:

Through October 3

Water Orchestra - Free, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Dilworth Park, at the western face of City Hall.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 12

DesignPhiladelphia - Prices vary by event, multiple locations.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Through October 29

FallFest at Shady Brook Farm - $12-$30, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley.

Through November 1

Spooky Mini Golf - $12-$15, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

Through November 2

Pumpkinland - Free until you spend money, Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House - $25-$35, Lincoln Mill Haunted House, 4100 Main Street.

Fintastic Pumpkin Glow - $31-$50, Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden.

Through November 8

Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Fall Festival - $16-$20,10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hellerick’s Adventure Farm, 5500 North Easton Road, Doylestown

Halloween Nights - $34, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue.

Through November 30

Woodmere’s Annual Straw Maze - $5 per child, free for adults. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Night of Lights - Free, Germantown Avenue between Highland and Willow Grove avenues.

TerrorThon 3 - $40-$60, Hiway Theater, 212 Old York Road, Jenkintown.

Eraserhead & Eraserhead Stories - $15.50, Film Society Center, 1412 Chestnut Street.

Philadelphia Orchestra - $29-$228.76, Kimmel Center, 300 South Broad Street.

Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival - $15 for individual tickets ($60 for Saturday, $140 for the whole festival), Theatre Exile, 1340 South 13th Street.

Friday October 3

Artist and Artisans Market - Free to enter, 4-9 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

First Friday at the Barnes - $25, 6-9 p.m., Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The Late(ish) Poetry Show - $15-$25, 8:30 p.m., PhilaMOCA, 531 North 12th Street

Start Talking Science - Free, 5-8 p.m., Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut Street.

Remembering hitchBOT - Free, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Elfreth’s Alley Museum, 126 Elfreth’s Alley.

Saturday October 4

CorrineStrong Unbreakable Spirit Memorial Fund Event – $85, Noon-4pm, Jeffersonville Golf Club, Norristown

Philly Comics Expo -Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Old Pine Community Center, 401 Lombard Street.

Roxtoberfest - Free till you spend money, noon-5 p.m., Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues.

Mid-Autumn Festival - Free, noon-7:30 p.m., 102 North 10th Street.

Evil Genius Oktoberfest - $20-$30, noon-6 p.m., Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 North Front Street.

Korean Festival - $20-$30, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 4723 Spruce Street

Gritty 5K - 7:30am Start, Xfinity Mobile Arena

Revolutionary Germantown Festival - Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Avenue.

Hearts and Coffee - Free, 7 p.m., Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street.

Out and About in MNYK - Pay as you go, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street, Manayunk.

Philly Eats Fest - Pay as you go, noon-5 p.m., Eakins Oval.

Philadelphia Furniture Workshop Open House - Free, 1-4 p.m., Philadelphia Furniture Workshop, 5212 Pulaski Avenue in Germantown.

Latin American Book Fair - Free, 11 a.m., Kimmel Center, 300 South Broad Street.

Sunday October 5

Keegan’s 4th Annual Touch-A-Truck – Tickets start at $10, 10am-2pm, Pope John Paul II High School, Royersford, PA.

Love For Lily Fall Fest - 11am-5pm, Swedesford Recreation Area, Exton

St. Nick’s Italian Festival - Free, noon-8 p.m., 1700 South 9th Street.

ArtsFest at Glen Foerd - Free ($10, donations suggested), 1-4 p.m., Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Avenue.

Open Streets: West Walnut - Free till you spend money, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut streets, and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets.

Sports Up!

Saturday

The FLYERS are HOME vs NJ Devils; 12:30pm

The UNION are HOME vs NYC FC ;7:30pm

The SIXERS are AWAY vs NY Knicks; 11am **Game in Abu Dhabi**

The Phillies are HOME vs LA Dodgers; **NLDS Game #1**

Sunday