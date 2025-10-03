Bizarre Files: You put WHAT in that sandwich? [VIDEO]
Catch Preston & Steve’s Bizarre Files live every morning around 7:55am and 9:55am. Featured Bizarre Files of the Week: Annoyed Maryland firefighter caught dousing a baseball field. Australian dock worker…
Featured Bizarre Files of the Week: Annoyed Maryland firefighter caught dousing a baseball field. Australian dock worker fired for telling his colleagues he put his *thing* in their sandwiches. California tech exec arrested after his drone hit a firefighting plane. Washington state toddler found a live grenade in the front yard of his home.
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
