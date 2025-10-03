ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Bizarre Files: You put WHAT in that sandwich? [VIDEO]

Catch Preston & Steve’s Bizarre Files live every morning around 7:55am and 9:55am. Featured Bizarre Files of the Week: Annoyed Maryland firefighter caught dousing a baseball field. Australian dock worker…

Marisa Magnatta

Catch Preston & Steve's Bizarre Files live every morning around 7:55am and 9:55am.

Featured Bizarre Files of the Week: Annoyed Maryland firefighter caught dousing a baseball field. Australian dock worker fired for telling his colleagues he put his *thing* in their sandwiches. California tech exec arrested after his drone hit a firefighting plane. Washington state toddler found a live grenade in the front yard of his home.

Bizarre Files
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
Related Stories
In the Company of Jane Goodall: Revisiting Her Unforgettable 2014 Visit To 93.3 WMMR
Preston & SteveIn the Company of Jane Goodall: Revisiting Her Unforgettable 2014 Visit To 93.3 WMMRThe Preston & Steve Show
ACME Markets staff in front of a truck at Camp Out For Hunger
Preston & SteveACME Markets’ Pin Pad Donations Return for Camp Out For Hunger 2025The Preston & Steve Show
Bud-Light-Ticket-Generic
Preston & SteveWin Eagles Tickets at WMMR + Bud Light Thursday Night Kickoff PartiesThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect