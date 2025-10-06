8 Mini Meditations for a Calmer Workday

Meditation doesn’t have to mean sitting in silence for hours or chanting in a dark room. It can be simple, quick, and discreet, even during a busy workday.

ABC News spoke to experts like Michelle Beyer, a wellness coach and owner of Alana Life & Fitness in Brooklyn, meditation can be as short as one minute. “There’s one-minute meditations you can do to make yourself feel great,” she says. “Nobody will even know you’re doing them.”

Here’s how you can fit small moments of calm into your day. No yoga mat required.

1. Start Your Day with a Calm Commute

Before diving into work, take a few quiet moments in your car or a calm space nearby.

Kathryn Remati, meditation teacher and author of Befriend Yourself, recommends:

Close your eyes and take a long, deep breath.

Fill your lungs completely, hold for a moment, then exhale slowly like you’re blowing out a candle.

Repeat a few times until you feel your shoulders drop and your mind reset.

Even a minute or two can make a difference.

2. Set a Positive Intention

While breathing deeply, set a goal for how you want to be today — not just what you want to do.

Try saying to yourself:

“Today I’ll be productive and a good listener.”

“I’m going to approach everything with a positive attitude.”

Intentions help guide your energy throughout the day.

3. Visualize Success

Use the power of visualization to mentally prepare for challenges.

Picture yourself completing a big project with confidence.

Imagine the details: the space, the colors, the sense of accomplishment.

Recall this image whenever you need motivation or calm.

Remati also suggests using visualization to improve relationships: imagine a warm, white light over your meeting space or surround colleagues in a gentle pink glow to inspire empathy and understanding.

4. Try a Quick Body Scan

Popularized by mindfulness expert Jon Kabat-Zinn, the body scan helps you tune into your physical state.

Inhale through your nose, exhale through your mouth.

Bring your attention to your feet, then slowly move upward — ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, and head.

Notice any tension and gently relax those areas.

You can do this at your desk, during a break, or even while standing in line.

5. The Finger-and-Thumb Trick

Feeling tense in a meeting? Try this discreet move:

Gently touch your thumb to your pointer finger.

Take a deep breath and silently repeat: “I am calm and open-minded.”

It’s a grounding cue that helps refocus your energy without anyone noticing.

6. The Humming Breath

If you’re alone — say, driving or on a walk — try humming as you exhale.

Inhale deeply, then hum softly with your lips closed as you exhale.

The vibration helps release tension and calm your mind.

As Beyer notes, “Your brain focuses on the sound instead of the worries.”

7. The Shoulder and Jaw Release

Perfect for drivers or anyone sitting for long stretches:

Inhale through your nose, exhale through your mouth. On the third breath, roll your shoulders back. Next exhale: relax your tongue and jaw. Finally, let your hands hang heavy and take a few more slow breaths.

You’ll instantly feel looser and lighter.

8. Affirmations for Focus and Confidence

Positive self-talk can shift your mindset. Try repeating short phrases before or during the workday:

“I am calm.”

“I am confident.”

“I am ready for success.”

“I speak my truth.”

“I am patient and here for the highest good of all.”

Pair each statement with a deep breath for maximum effect.

The Takeaway