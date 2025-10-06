ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

8 Mini Meditations for a Calmer Workday

Meditation doesn’t have to mean sitting in silence for hours or chanting in a dark room. It can be simple, quick, and discreet, even during a busy workday. ABC News…

The Preston & Steve Show
A young employee sleeps in the office hiding with posits in the eyes
Maria Casinos/ Getty Images

Meditation doesn’t have to mean sitting in silence for hours or chanting in a dark room. It can be simple, quick, and discreet, even during a busy workday.

ABC News spoke to experts like Michelle Beyer, a wellness coach and owner of Alana Life & Fitness in Brooklyn, meditation can be as short as one minute. “There’s one-minute meditations you can do to make yourself feel great,” she says. “Nobody will even know you’re doing them.”

Here’s how you can fit small moments of calm into your day. No yoga mat required.

1. Start Your Day with a Calm Commute

Before diving into work, take a few quiet moments in your car or a calm space nearby.
Kathryn Remati, meditation teacher and author of Befriend Yourself, recommends:

  • Close your eyes and take a long, deep breath.
  • Fill your lungs completely, hold for a moment, then exhale slowly like you’re blowing out a candle.
  • Repeat a few times until you feel your shoulders drop and your mind reset.

Even a minute or two can make a difference.

2. Set a Positive Intention

While breathing deeply, set a goal for how you want to be today — not just what you want to do.

Try saying to yourself:

  • “Today I’ll be productive and a good listener.”
  • “I’m going to approach everything with a positive attitude.”

Intentions help guide your energy throughout the day.

3. Visualize Success

Use the power of visualization to mentally prepare for challenges.

  • Picture yourself completing a big project with confidence.
  • Imagine the details: the space, the colors, the sense of accomplishment.
  • Recall this image whenever you need motivation or calm.

Remati also suggests using visualization to improve relationships: imagine a warm, white light over your meeting space or surround colleagues in a gentle pink glow to inspire empathy and understanding.

4. Try a Quick Body Scan

Popularized by mindfulness expert Jon Kabat-Zinn, the body scan helps you tune into your physical state.

  • Inhale through your nose, exhale through your mouth.
  • Bring your attention to your feet, then slowly move upward — ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, and head.
  • Notice any tension and gently relax those areas.

You can do this at your desk, during a break, or even while standing in line.

5. The Finger-and-Thumb Trick

Feeling tense in a meeting? Try this discreet move:

  • Gently touch your thumb to your pointer finger.
  • Take a deep breath and silently repeat: “I am calm and open-minded.”

It’s a grounding cue that helps refocus your energy without anyone noticing.

6. The Humming Breath

If you’re alone — say, driving or on a walk — try humming as you exhale.

  • Inhale deeply, then hum softly with your lips closed as you exhale.
  • The vibration helps release tension and calm your mind.

As Beyer notes, “Your brain focuses on the sound instead of the worries.”

7. The Shoulder and Jaw Release

Perfect for drivers or anyone sitting for long stretches:

  1. Inhale through your nose, exhale through your mouth.
  2. On the third breath, roll your shoulders back.
  3. Next exhale: relax your tongue and jaw.
  4. Finally, let your hands hang heavy and take a few more slow breaths.

You’ll instantly feel looser and lighter.

8. Affirmations for Focus and Confidence

Positive self-talk can shift your mindset. Try repeating short phrases before or during the workday:

  • “I am calm.”
  • “I am confident.”
  • “I am ready for success.”
  • “I speak my truth.”
  • “I am patient and here for the highest good of all.”

Pair each statement with a deep breath for maximum effect.

The Takeaway

Meditation doesn’t have to be complicated. Whether you have one minute or ten, these mini-practices can help you reset, refocus, and recharge — no meditation cushion required.

MeditationWork
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
Bizarre Files: You put WHAT in that sandwich? [VIDEO]
Preston & SteveBizarre Files: You put WHAT in that sandwich? [VIDEO]Marisa Magnatta
In the Company of Jane Goodall: Revisiting Her Unforgettable 2014 Visit To 93.3 WMMR
Preston & SteveIn the Company of Jane Goodall: Revisiting Her Unforgettable 2014 Visit To 93.3 WMMRThe Preston & Steve Show
ACME Markets staff in front of a truck at Camp Out For Hunger
Preston & SteveACME Markets’ Pin Pad Donations Return for Camp Out For Hunger 2025The Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect