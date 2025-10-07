WMMR on the Red Carpet with the Cast & Crew of “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

When WMMR’s Brent Porche headed to the New York Film Festival premiere of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, he found himself in the middle of a heartfelt celebration of Bruce Springsteen’s most intimate and vulnerable era: the making of Nebraska. Based on Warren Zanes’ acclaimed book, the movie dives deep into Springsteen’s creative process, personal struggles, and the relationships that shaped him during that chapter.

Jeremy Allen White, who steps into Springsteen’s boots, shared how challenging and rewarding it was to tell just part of Springsteen’s story. White revealed that “Nebraska” was the first song he learned for the role and that “Reason to Believe” has become his personal favorite from the album. Recording “My Father’s House” made him reflect deeply on his own relationship with his father, echoing themes explored in the film.

Director of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, Scott Cooper praised Bruce’s generosity and humility, recalling how Springsteen opened his home to Cooper’s family after a devastating California fire. Cooper noted that White nailed the emotional heart of the role without falling into mimicry, instead capturing the essence of Bruce during a vulnerable period of his life.

Other red carpet moments included insights from E Street Band legend Steven Van Zandt on Cooper’s “masterful work,” and composer Jeremiah Freights of The Lumineers, a proud Jersey native, who brought creative elements of Nebraska’s raw sound into the score. Author Warren Zanes spoke about decades of fandom and the surreal experience of collaborating closely with Bruce himself.

Even off-stage, the night was filled with tributes. Trey Anastasio of Phish remembered WMMR as his first radio station and his 1978 Bruce concert as “absolutely crushing,” while Whoopi Goldberg admitted that “Dancing in the Dark” still makes her cry.

For Bruce fans, this premiere wasn’t just a movie event; it was a living, breathing love letter to Bruce Springsteen, New Jersey roots, and the enduring power of honest storytelling.