Foo Fighters Hit Asia With New Drummer While Dave Grohl Checks Out Wildlife

Foo Fighters are in the middle of their Asian tour, with Ilan Rubin behind the drum kit. Dave Grohl stalks through local parks between shows, with a camera in his…

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters gestures to the sky after referring to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins as the band perform on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Foo Fighters are in the middle of their Asian tour, with Ilan Rubin behind the drum kit. Dave Grohl stalks through local parks between shows, with a camera in his hand, tracking rare birds. His latest social post shows him crouched in thick brush, whispering about winged creatures.

The band's Instagram lit up when they tagged National Geographic in a clip of their wild adventures. "So great meeting our new fans!!!" the band wrote in their caption on social media.

This marks the first major tour across the Pacific with Rubinon drums. Before crossing oceans, they played in tiny clubs across America without warning. Fans packed these small venues, getting their first glimpse of Rubin's style.

Next stop is Tokyo on October 8. They'll then play at the Glion Arena in Kobe, Japan, and move across the Pacific for two Mexican shows in November. Fans can get tickets for these shows on the band's official website.

