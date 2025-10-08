Nicholas Sparks Brings Tears, Fears, Recipes and Phillies Frustration to The Preston & Steve Show

Nicholas Sparks joined The Preston & Steve Show to talk about Remain, his brand-new supernatural love story co-written with none other than M. Night Shyamalan, but the conversation lead into dozens of mini offshoot conversations.

Sparks Meets Shyamalan

It’s not every day you hear that Nicholas Sparks teamed up with the mind behind The Sixth Sense. The collaboration began when their teams connected, and the two instantly clicked. “From the outside we might seem like opposites,” Sparks said, “but we both care about strong characters and great stories.”

A year after their first meeting, Shyamalan called to say the project was officially moving forward — and Remain was born. The novel is already set to become a film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, promising a blend of romance, mystery, and that unmistakable Shyamalan twist.

Writing, Rewriting, and Letting Go

Asked whether he ever slows down, Sparks laughed — “not really.” He’s always thinking about writing, even when he’s not doing it. Life itself, he said, is the best inspiration. “Living helps you write better.”

His process is simple but strict: decide what you want to write, then figure out how you want to write it. Sometimes that means stepping away for a few days — or even tossing out a half-finished manuscript. And while he loves seeing his books come to life on screen, Sparks admits he prefers the page. “With a novel, it’s my say. Movies have too many hands in the pie.”

Laughs, Tears, and Chicken Salad

Between creative insights, Sparks showed off his easy humor. He confessed that Old Yeller “messed him up,” and Toy Story 3 was the last movie that made him cry. He shared the story of recording an audiobook in a 100-degree studio (“not fun”) and even dropped his secret chicken salad recipe — complete with Splenda and a brilliant hack for shredding chicken: warm it, seal it in a Ziploc bag, and massage it until it falls apart.

There was also plenty of Phillies talk (and frustration), plus a little literary nostalgia as the crew traded memories of reading The Lottery and Animal Farm.

See Sparks & Shyamalan Live in Philadelphia

Fans can catch Sparks and Shyamalan together in person on October 13, 2025, for “An Evening with Nicholas Sparks & M. Night Shyamalan” at Philadelphia’s Miller Theater. The event will feature a candid conversation about Remain, an audience Q&A, and signed copies of the book. Tickets available via ensembleartsphilly.org.