M. Night Shyamalan Talks “Remain,” Popcorn Heists, and Hanging Out with Stephen King on The Preston & Steve Show

Our longtime friend, M. Night Shyamalan joined The Preston & Steve Show for a great conversation that jumped from filmmaking secrets to popcorn theft and everything in between.

Just one day after we had Nicholas Sparks on the show, Night joined us to talk about their brand-new collaboration, Remain, and the special event they’re hosting together in Philadelphia on October 13th. The project marks an exciting partnership between two storytelling legends: one known for heart-twisting romances, the other for mind-bending mysteries. Turns out, their creative chemistry is as strong off-screen as it is on the page.

Night on “The Notebook” That Almost Was

In a wild reveal, Night told us he was asked to direct The Notebook back in the day. He and Sparks ended up pitching ideas to each other, and, as Night put it with a grin “my idea won out.” The two bonded quickly, with Night calling Nicholas “such a nice guy and great to work with.”

Even crazier? Night shared that the movie version of The Notebook was shot before the book even hit shelves. That’s how much faith there was in Sparks’ story.

The Grind of Movie-Making

Night compared filmmaking to “playing a professional sport.” He said, “I don’t know how to do anything else,” which, given his track record of unforgettable films, seems to be working out just fine.

Preston mentioned that his youngest kid’s teacher had appeared in one of Night’s movies, proof that Philly connections run deep in the Shyamalan cinematic universe.

Cape Cod, Cameras, and the Craft

When we asked about shooting in Cape Cod, Night said the location was crucial to the feel of the film, explaining that “the environment plays a big role.”

He also geeked out over the VistaVision cameras used in his latest project, explaining how the aspect ratio changes depending on which character is in focus. It’s the kind of meticulous, mind-bending detail that only Shyamalan fans could expect. Of course, those cameras are really loud and shoot on film, so Night laughed about how they only get about five minutes of footage at a time before having to reload.

Popcorn Thieves and Philly Theater Dreams

In one of the funniest moments of the interview, Night told a story about going to the Anthony Wayne Movie Theater as a kid. He got kicked out because his buddy tried to steal popcorn.

Sparks, Grisham, and Stephen King

We couldn’t resist playing a clip from our interview with Nicholas Sparks yesterday, where Nick joked that he “just eats the food on set.” Night cracked up and agreed that Sparks brings a special kind of warmth to every project.

Night also mentioned he’s been asked for years to write a play, and dropped a few humblebrags about his circle of literary legends, including John Grisham (who he admires deeply) and Stephen King, who he says is “very shy.” Night says he’d love to hang out with King sometime, which, let’s be honest, sounds like the ultimate horror-thriller dream team.

What’s Next

Between Remain, his love for storytelling, and his ongoing connection to the Philly arts scene, Night continues to prove he’s one of the most passionate creators in the business.

We can’t wait to see him — and Nicholas Sparks — in person at their event in Philadelphia on October 13th, celebrating Remain and sharing stories that only two master storytellers could tell.