Pierre’s Weekend Calendar October 10-12

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Psychedelic Furs w/ Gary Numan at Parx Xcite Center), movies to see (Roofman rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Fall Rittenhouse Square Fine Craft Show), some are totally bizarre (like The Vampire Circus), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Fintastic Pumpkin Glow). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday

Tony Hinchcliffe @ Ovation Hall AC; Friday April 24

Shows This Weekend:

Friday

Psychdelic Furs w/ Gary Numan @ Parx Xcite Center

Noah Cyrus @ Fillmore

Jonah Marais @ Foundry

The Musical Box @ Keswick Theatre

Iniko @ Underground Arts

Sir Chloe @ Brooklyn Bowl

GoGo Penguin @ Ardmore Music Hall

Jack & Jack @ World Café Live

Cuco @ Union Transfer

Delicate Steve @ Johnny Brenda’s

Colony House @ TLA

Low Cut Connie @ The Queen (Wilmington)

Friday & Saturday

Foreigner @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

My Morning Jacket @ The Met

Rachel Feinstein @ Helium Comedy Club

Gianmarco Soresi @ Punch Line Philly

Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners @ Santander Performing Arts Center

Saturday

2hollis @ Franklin Music Hall

Adam Melchor @ Foundry

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club @ Union Transfer

High Vis @ Underground Arts

Stacey Ryan @ World Café Live

Danae Hays @ Parx Xcite Center

No Regrets @ Kung Fu Necktie

Saturday & Sunday

“AC Comedy Festival” ft. Lavell Crawford, Sommore, Earthquake, Gary Owen & more @ Boardwalk Hall

Alex G @ Fillmore

Sunday

Bam Bam Jam ft. Buckcherry & Nashville Pussy @ Keswick Theatre

Sombr @ The Met

Kaash Paige @ MilkBoy

Adrien Nunez @ Foundry

Destroyer @ Underground Arts

Rico Nasty @ Union Transfer

Young Gun Silver Fox @ Ardmore Music Hall

Hotline TNT @ Johnny Brenda’s

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

Roofman (R): Channing Tatum

Tron: Ares (PG-13): Jared Leto

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

The Smashing Machine (R): Dwayne Johnson

One Battle After Another (R): Leonardo DiCaprio

Him (R): Marlon Wayans

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (R)

The Long Walk (R)

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Sunday

Join Jacky Bam Bam for a “Bam Bam Jam” with Buckcherry and Nashville Pussy at the Keswick Theatre. Doors at 6pm show starts at 7pm.

Happening Around Town:

Through October 12

DesignPhiladelphia - Prices vary by event, multiple locations.

Through October 16

Navy & Marine Corps 250th Celebration - Multiple times and locations

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Through October 29

FallFest at Shady Brook Farm - $12-$30, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley.

Through November 1

Spooky Mini Golf - $12-$15, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

Through November 2

Pumpkinland - Free until you spend money, Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House - $25-$35, Lincoln Mill Haunted House, 4100 Main Street.

Fintastic Pumpkin Glow - $31-$50, Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden.

The Rocky Horror Show - $75-$133, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope.

Through November 8

Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Fall Festival - $16-$20,10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hellerick’s Adventure Farm, 5500 North Easton Road, Doylestown

Halloween Nights - $34, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue.

Through November 30

Woodmere’s Annual Straw Maze - $5 per child, free for adults. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Delco Arts Week - Prices vary by event, multiple locations in Delaware County

The Twenty-Sided Tavern - $53-$117.04, Miller Theater, 250 South Broad Street.

Fall Rittenhouse Square Fine Craft Show - 11am-5pm Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut Street

Philadelphia Ballet - $29-$264.60, Academy of Music, 240 South Broad Street.

Friday October 10

BalletX Pop-Up Party - Free, RSVPs welcome, 6-8 p.m., Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin Street.

Science After Hours - $40, 7:30-11:30 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Friday & Saturday

Armory Oktoberfest - $30-$40, 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street.

Scrapple & Apple Festival - Reading Terminal Market, 1136 Arch Street

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy - $55, the Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Avenue.

Candlelight Ghost Tours - $22, 7 p.m., Fort Mifflin, 1 Fort Mifflin Road.

Halloween-A-Thon III - $20 per day, starts at sundown, The Mahoning Drive-In Theater, 635 Seneca Road, Lehighton.

Saturday October 11

Whose Live Anyway? - $75-$179, 8 p.m., Keswick Theatre, 291 North Keswick Avenue, Glenside.

Pink Dress Cancer Run/Walk Fundraiser - Starts at Noon, registration donation is $30 per person, raffle tickets are $20, The Skeet Club Grove, 8112 Skeet Club Rd, Slatington.

Wet Nose Rescue 15th Annual Pet Fair - 10am-3pm, Warminster Community Park, 300 Veterans Way, Warminster.

Shine The Way - 6:30-8pm, Entry fee $35 Adults, $10 Kids, Wilson Farm Park Chesterbrook.

Ghosts in the Hood Cemetery Concert - $39, 5 p.m. (concert at 5:45 p.m.), Hood Cemetery, 4901 Germantown Avenue.

Mummers Museum Fall Festival – Noon-6pm, Mummers Museum, 1100 S. 2nd Street

8 Seconds Rodeo - $45-$150, 7 p.m., The Liacouras Center, 1776 North Broad Street.

The PhilaVision Twilight Zone - Free, 5 p.m., Philadelphia Brewing Company, 244O Frankford Avenue.

Philadelphia Blues Society Blues Festival - $40, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Temple University Ambler Campus, 580 Meetinghouse Road, Ambler.

Queen Village Open Streets - 11am-5pm, South 4th Street between Catharine Street and Bainbridge Street.

Saturday & Sunday

OURfest - Pay as you go, multiple locations.

Game Con Live - $19.20-$112.70, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

OctoberFeast at Peddler’s Village - Pay as you go, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope.

Indigenous Peoples Weekend - Included in $27 admission, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 South 3rd Street.

Sunday October 12

Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival - Free till you buy something, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 8000-8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue.

Northern Liberties Fall Festival - Free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 3rd Street from Brown to Wildey streets & Liberty Lands Park.

Open Streets: West Walnut - Free till you spend money, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut streets, and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets.

Hike for Mike - 10am, Warminster Community Park, 350 East Bristol Rd

The Vampire Circus - Doors open at 5pm, show at 6pm, Levoy Theater, 126 N High Street, Millville, NJ.

Sports Up!

Friday

The SIXERS are HOME vs Orlando Magic; 7pm

Saturday

The FLYERS are HOME vs Carolina Hurricanes; 7pm