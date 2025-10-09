Pierre’s Weekend Calendar October 10-12
Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With…
Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Psychedelic Furs w/ Gary Numan at Parx Xcite Center), movies to see (Roofman rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.
Some things are fairly standard (like the Fall Rittenhouse Square Fine Craft Show), some are totally bizarre (like The Vampire Circus), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Fintastic Pumpkin Glow). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.
On Sale This Friday
Tony Hinchcliffe @ Ovation Hall AC; Friday April 24
Shows This Weekend:
Friday
Psychdelic Furs w/ Gary Numan @ Parx Xcite Center
Noah Cyrus @ Fillmore
Jonah Marais @ Foundry
The Musical Box @ Keswick Theatre
Iniko @ Underground Arts
Sir Chloe @ Brooklyn Bowl
GoGo Penguin @ Ardmore Music Hall
Jack & Jack @ World Café Live
Cuco @ Union Transfer
Delicate Steve @ Johnny Brenda’s
Colony House @ TLA
Low Cut Connie @ The Queen (Wilmington)
Friday & Saturday
Foreigner @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC
My Morning Jacket @ The Met
Rachel Feinstein @ Helium Comedy Club
Gianmarco Soresi @ Punch Line Philly
Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners @ Santander Performing Arts Center
Saturday
2hollis @ Franklin Music Hall
Adam Melchor @ Foundry
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club @ Union Transfer
High Vis @ Underground Arts
Stacey Ryan @ World Café Live
Danae Hays @ Parx Xcite Center
No Regrets @ Kung Fu Necktie
Saturday & Sunday
“AC Comedy Festival” ft. Lavell Crawford, Sommore, Earthquake, Gary Owen & more @ Boardwalk Hall
Alex G @ Fillmore
Sunday
Bam Bam Jam ft. Buckcherry & Nashville Pussy @ Keswick Theatre
Sombr @ The Met
Kaash Paige @ MilkBoy
Adrien Nunez @ Foundry
Destroyer @ Underground Arts
Rico Nasty @ Union Transfer
Young Gun Silver Fox @ Ardmore Music Hall
Hotline TNT @ Johnny Brenda’s
What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:
Roofman (R): Channing Tatum
Tron: Ares (PG-13): Jared Leto
What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:
The Smashing Machine (R): Dwayne Johnson
One Battle After Another (R): Leonardo DiCaprio
Him (R): Marlon Wayans
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (R)
The Long Walk (R)
Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR
Sunday
Join Jacky Bam Bam for a “Bam Bam Jam” with Buckcherry and Nashville Pussy at the Keswick Theatre. Doors at 6pm show starts at 7pm.
Happening Around Town:
Through October 12
DesignPhiladelphia - Prices vary by event, multiple locations.
Through October 16
Navy & Marine Corps 250th Celebration - Multiple times and locations
Through October 28
Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.
Through October 29
FallFest at Shady Brook Farm - $12-$30, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley.
Through November 1
Spooky Mini Golf - $12-$15, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.
Through November 2
Pumpkinland - Free until you spend money, Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.
Lincoln Mill Haunted House - $25-$35, Lincoln Mill Haunted House, 4100 Main Street.
Fintastic Pumpkin Glow - $31-$50, Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden.
The Rocky Horror Show - $75-$133, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope.
Through November 8
Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Fall Festival - $16-$20,10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hellerick’s Adventure Farm, 5500 North Easton Road, Doylestown
Halloween Nights - $34, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue.
Through November 30
Woodmere’s Annual Straw Maze - $5 per child, free for adults. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue.
Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend
All Weekend
Delco Arts Week - Prices vary by event, multiple locations in Delaware County
The Twenty-Sided Tavern - $53-$117.04, Miller Theater, 250 South Broad Street.
Fall Rittenhouse Square Fine Craft Show - 11am-5pm Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut Street
Philadelphia Ballet - $29-$264.60, Academy of Music, 240 South Broad Street.
Friday October 10
BalletX Pop-Up Party - Free, RSVPs welcome, 6-8 p.m., Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin Street.
Science After Hours - $40, 7:30-11:30 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.
Friday & Saturday
Armory Oktoberfest - $30-$40, 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street.
Scrapple & Apple Festival - Reading Terminal Market, 1136 Arch Street
The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy - $55, the Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Avenue.
Candlelight Ghost Tours - $22, 7 p.m., Fort Mifflin, 1 Fort Mifflin Road.
Halloween-A-Thon III - $20 per day, starts at sundown, The Mahoning Drive-In Theater, 635 Seneca Road, Lehighton.
Saturday October 11
Whose Live Anyway? - $75-$179, 8 p.m., Keswick Theatre, 291 North Keswick Avenue, Glenside.
Pink Dress Cancer Run/Walk Fundraiser - Starts at Noon, registration donation is $30 per person, raffle tickets are $20, The Skeet Club Grove, 8112 Skeet Club Rd, Slatington.
Wet Nose Rescue 15th Annual Pet Fair - 10am-3pm, Warminster Community Park, 300 Veterans Way, Warminster.
Shine The Way - 6:30-8pm, Entry fee $35 Adults, $10 Kids, Wilson Farm Park Chesterbrook.
Ghosts in the Hood Cemetery Concert - $39, 5 p.m. (concert at 5:45 p.m.), Hood Cemetery, 4901 Germantown Avenue.
Mummers Museum Fall Festival – Noon-6pm, Mummers Museum, 1100 S. 2nd Street
8 Seconds Rodeo - $45-$150, 7 p.m., The Liacouras Center, 1776 North Broad Street.
The PhilaVision Twilight Zone - Free, 5 p.m., Philadelphia Brewing Company, 244O Frankford Avenue.
Philadelphia Blues Society Blues Festival - $40, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Temple University Ambler Campus, 580 Meetinghouse Road, Ambler.
Queen Village Open Streets - 11am-5pm, South 4th Street between Catharine Street and Bainbridge Street.
Saturday & Sunday
OURfest - Pay as you go, multiple locations.
Game Con Live - $19.20-$112.70, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.
OctoberFeast at Peddler’s Village - Pay as you go, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope.
Indigenous Peoples Weekend - Included in $27 admission, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 South 3rd Street.
Sunday October 12
Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival - Free till you buy something, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 8000-8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue.
Northern Liberties Fall Festival - Free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 3rd Street from Brown to Wildey streets & Liberty Lands Park.
Open Streets: West Walnut - Free till you spend money, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut streets, and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets.
Hike for Mike - 10am, Warminster Community Park, 350 East Bristol Rd
The Vampire Circus - Doors open at 5pm, show at 6pm, Levoy Theater, 126 N High Street, Millville, NJ.
Sports Up!
Friday
The SIXERS are HOME vs Orlando Magic; 7pm
Saturday
The FLYERS are HOME vs Carolina Hurricanes; 7pm
TEMPLE Football is HOME vs Navy; 4pm