FLASHBACK: David Lee Roth & Pierre Robert Circa 1988

On October 10th, 1954, a truly unique individual made his debut on planet Earth. His remarkable vocal talent, combined with his wild stage acrobatics, made you question if he really…

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

On October 10th, 1954, a truly unique individual made his debut on planet Earth. His remarkable vocal talent, combined with his wild stage acrobatics, made you question if he really was from this world and not some other celestial being. A showman who embodied one of the most precious items to mankind. That man of course being the one and only "Diamond" David Lee Roth. From his time fronting Van Halen to his solo contributions, he's certainly solidified his status as one of the greatest front men in rock and roll history.

To celebrate this legend, Pierre Robert has uncovered a conversation he had with David Lee Roth (along with Reginald the Butler) in the WMMR studios on April 16th, 1988. He was in town in fine solo fashion hot off the release of his Skyscraper album to play the Spectrum.

The conversation showcases Dave's bombastic personality and quick wit. Point in case when Pierre asks about how he stays so fit. Dave's response "You gotta have all 5 basic food groups: Sugar, Starch, Fat, Grease, and Alcohol!" But it also has plenty of moments of reflection and Zen. "My dad taught me two things...don't sweat the small stuff and it's all small stuff".

Dave also discusses his wild stage antics, including riding a 20ft surfboard across the crowd, being a producer on the Skyscraper record and how rock and roll is just like mountain climbing. These stories and many more can be heard below. A very happy birthday to the one and only David Lee Roth from your friends at WMMR!

From roughly 10:30am to somewhere around 3 (we call it Pierre Standard Time) weekdays Philadelphia rocks with (and loves) Pierre Robert on WMMR. Pierre Robert began his illustrious career at the pioneering progressive rock station KSAN, in his hometown San Francisco, but it’s through his uninterrupted 42-year tenure at Philadelphia‘s legendary WMMR that he’s made his mark. One of the city’s most recognizable celebrities will write about being at the center of its live music scene and greeting his legions of fans as if personal friends in the smallest clubs and largest stadiums.
