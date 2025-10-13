Black Label Society Drops New Single, Album Coming in Early 2026

Black Label Society unleashed "Broken And Blind" on Oct. 10 through MNRK Heavy and Spinefarm Records. This track is available on all major streaming platforms, and Justin Reich directed the music video. It marks the third glimpse into their upcoming 12th album, set to hit fans in early 2026.

"The song is about peanut butter and chocolate and what happens when you don't have any of it," said Zakk Wylde, according to Revolver Magazine. "My soul is broken, and I'm blind with rage if I don't have any peanut butter and chocolate." On Facebook, Rockfeed wrote, "BLACK LABEL SOCIETY just dropped 'Broken And Blind,' their third single ahead of the 2026 album."

More singles and videos will drop before they hit the road again. This crushing new track follows the thunderous "Lord Humungus" from February and the bone-crushing "The Gallows" dropped last September.

Fans have waited since "Doom Crew, Inc." crashed into the scene in November 2021. The band spent two years crafting fresh sounds at the Black Vatican, Wylde's personal recording sanctuary. Wylde said it made the process more spontaneous and efficient.

The current lineup packs a punch with Wylde's raw vocals and searing guitar work, John DeServio's rumbling bass lines, Jeff Fabb's thunderous drums, and Dario Lorina's razor-sharp guitar attack. Wylde birthed this beast in 1998 while still shredding for Ozzy Osbourne. He says "Broken And Blind" is a playful yet intense song.