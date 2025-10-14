MMR’s Local Shots Podcast: Stealing Society

Welcome to MMR’s Local Shots Podcast! Our featured artists for the month of October hail from all over the Philadelphia area, please join us in welcoming to MMR’s Local Shots family – Stealing Society!

Joining me on MMR’s Local Shots Podcast this week is co-lead vocalist and guitarist of Stealing Society, Joey Sita. We discuss the origins of the band, their biggest influences as musicians, and the plethora of live shows the fellas have coming up over the next few months.

A few of the upcoming shows you can see Stealing Society include:

Friday October 10th at Asbury Park Brewing Company (614 Cookman Ave. – Asbury Park, NJ 07712) with Valendina (@thebandvalendina) from Delco & Leadpetal (@leadpet4l) from the Lehigh Valley area. FREE Show!

Saturday October 11th at Roxyunk Porchfest (300 Lyceum Ave. Philadelphia, PA) with You’re Laughing (@yourelaughing_ ), Neutral Ground (@neutralgroundofficial) & Astro Alloy (@astro.alloy) all from the Philadelphia area. FREE Show!

Saturday October 18th at Tom & Jerry’s (1006 MacDade Blvd. Folsom, PA 19033) where they will be playing all of your favorite 90’s & 2000’s hard rock & alternative hits! (9p-1a) FREE Show!

Friday November 28th at Broken Goblet Brewery (2500 State Rd. Bensalem PA 19020) with Negative Creeps (@negativecreepsband) a Nirvana Tribute & Ocelot (@TheBandOcelot) Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door on the day of the show.