Rock on, Spaceman: Preston & Steve’s 2014 Interview With Ace Frehley

“Too many chefs in the kitchen can spoil it.” — Ace Frehley

We lost a legend this week. Ace Frehley, the original Spaceman from KISS and a true friend of WMMR, has passed away at 74.

Ace wasn’t just another rock star we played on the air, he was part of what made MMR sound like MMR. From “Shock Me” to “New York Groove,” Ace’s riffs, swagger, and larger-than-life energy have been blasting through Philly speakers for decades.

Flashback: Ace on The Preston & Steve Show (2014)

We’ll never forget when Ace joined us back in 2014, freshly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and still buzzing from it. He told us Tom Morello’s induction speech was “amazing,” and they even grabbed dinner the night before.

Talking about his new album at the time, Ace said he was thrilled with how it turned out because he kept things simple. “I go for feel and attitude,” he told us. “Too many chefs in the kitchen can spoil it.”

Then came a gem of rock history: Ace revealed he was the one who drew the KISS logo. He just grabbed a felt pen one day and sketched it out. “Paul just straightened the lines a little,” he laughed.

He also couldn’t stop grinning about jamming with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show. You could tell the guy still loved every second of it: playing, performing, and making people smile.

A Legend Who Kept It Real

Ace Frehley never overthought rock and roll. He played from the gut, let the attitude lead the way, and always kept his sense of humor intact. That’s what made him great, and what made him ours.

He wasn’t just a guitar hero. He was a Philly favorite, a true original, and proof that the right riff can live forever.