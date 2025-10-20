Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026 – Win Tickets
MMR Rocks Rush – Fifty Something Tour 2026 – Friday, August 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Get all the presale info and info on Pierre’s on-air ticket giveaway promotion on…
In partnership withLive Nation
MMR Rocks Rush - Fifty Something Tour 2026 - Friday, August 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Get all the presale info and info on Pierre's on-air ticket giveaway promotion on our Concert Page HERE. The general on sale is Friday 10/31 at 12n.
Enter below for a chance to win tickets to the show. One entry per person, per day. Contest ends Friday, 10/31/25 at 10am. One winner will be selected from among all eligible entries from this online contest.
Eric Simon is the Senior Promotion Director for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia, including WMMR, WMGK, WBEN and 97.5 The Fanatic. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director for these highly visible and established brands, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.