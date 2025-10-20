ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026 – Win Tickets

MMR Rocks Rush – Fifty Something Tour 2026 – Friday, August 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Get all the presale info and info on Pierre's on-air ticket giveaway promotion on…

Eric Simon
Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026 concert poster art featuring a traffic light and the band name and tour name.
MMR Rocks Rush - Fifty Something Tour 2026 - Friday, August 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Get all the presale info and info on Pierre's on-air ticket giveaway promotion on our Concert Page HERE. The general on sale is Friday 10/31 at 12n.

Enter below for a chance to win tickets to the show. One entry per person, per day. Contest ends Friday, 10/31/25 at 10am. One winner will be selected from among all eligible entries from this online contest.

Rush
Eric SimonPromotion Director
