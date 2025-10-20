The Bird Bot Pop-Up Shop Is Here for a Limited Time Only

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Bird Bot is back, baby! The legendary robot that The Preston & Steve Show sent on epic Super Bowl road trips in 2018 and 2025 has returned victorious once again, and now it has its own Pop-Up Shop in the MMR Rock Shop.

Celebrate Bird Bot’s championship charm with a brand-new line of exclusive merch, available only for a short time. In addition to the full-color Preston & Steve Bird Bot 2.0 Kelly Green T-Shirt, the shop is stocked with limited-edition gear every Birds fan will want, including:

🟢 Green and white striped custom “Bib” Overalls
🟢 Clear stadium-friendly waist bag
🟢 24-ounce beer can cooler
🟢 Bird Bot vinyl sticker
🟢 Kelly green pullover hoodie
🟢 Sticker sheet featuring 4 custom designs: Preston & Steve logo, MMR logo, and two Bird Bot designs

Don’t wait. This exclusive Bird Bot collection is only available until Wednesday, October 29.

Visit the MMR Rock Shop to place your orders: wmmr.com/RockShop

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
