Have a Business / Skill That Would Be Fun For Camp Out? Tell Us About It
Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger | November 10-14, 2025 | Collecting non-perishable food donations for Philabundance | wmmr.com/CampOut Every year, The Preston & Steve Show looks for something…
Every year, The Preston & Steve Show looks for something new and exciting to do live on the radio during Camp Out For Hunger. Do you have a business or skill that would be fun on air? Fill out the form below to tell us about it:
New to Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger? This video explains what it's all about:
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
