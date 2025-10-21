Deftones Roll Out Limited-Edition Lime Lager for Dia de los Deftones Festival

A fresh lime-flavored Mexican lager hits the market for the upcoming Dia de los Deftones festival. Fans can pre-order at Belching Beaver Brewery's website. The new 5% ABV brew makes its debut at San Diego's Petco Park on Nov. 1.

"Our Dia de los Deftones lime-infused mexican lager is back for DDLD VI and will be available at the festival on Nov. 1st. Pre-orders are live now at store.belchingbeaver.com and distribution will be rolling out to all Belching Beaver taprooms and CA & AZ retailers next week," the band shared on social media.

The six-pack's 16-ounce cans are priced at $13.99 and include fresh artwork. Direct shipping stays limited to California, and the brew will soon be available in Arizona and California stores.

This marks another successful pairing between the metal musicians and the Oceanside brewers. Past collaborations spawned various styles, with IPAs taking center stage in earlier releases.

While U.S. craft brewery numbers dipped 1% from mid-2024 to mid-2025, the Brewers Association reports growing interest in premium and flavored options.

Some of the bands playing at the Dia de los Deftones festival include Clipse, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Regulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, 2hollis, Glare, and University, with Deftones closing the night.

The beer industry pours $471 billion into America's economy yearly, according to joint research. Small brewers saw a 3% drop recently, while taproom numbers fell just 1%.