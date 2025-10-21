Phil-A-Trunk, Food Drive + Car Show, Kicks Off Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Now more than ever, our neighbors need our help, and the Delaware Valley’s car community is answering the call. The 7th Annual Phil-a-Trunk returns Sunday, November 9, 2025, as part of Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger, the nation’s largest single-location food drive, running November 10–14, 2025.

Phil-a-Trunk is a unique food drive-meets-car show that unites car clubs from across the region to drive out hunger by filling their trunks, frunks, and truck beds with non-perishable food donations for Philabundance, the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization.

In just six years, Phil-a-Trunk participants have collected more than 900,000 pounds of food, helping Philabundance feed the 800,000 people in our area who face food insecurity every year.

The event kicks off at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, adjacent to the Wells Fargo Center. Gates open at 7:30 AM, with staggered arrivals and drop-offs by club throughout the morning.

This is a rain-or-shine event because hunger doesn’t take a rain day. Participants are encouraged to bring a backup vehicle if weather conditions aren’t ideal.

Join the movement, bring your car club, fill your ride with food, and help kick off Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger with horsepower and heart.

For more information and to register your club, visit philatrunk.com.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena (enter from South Broad St or 11th St, depending on club)

Gates Open: 7:30 AM

Rain or Shine

Benefiting: Philabundance