Screams and Thrills: Honoring National Horror Movie Day

Every October 23, horror fans around the country unite to celebrate National Horror Movie Day, a perfect excuse to indulge in all things spooky, chilling, and delightfully terrifying. For a self-proclaimed spooky boy like me, this day is more than just a calendar event—it’s a full-on celebration of the thrills, scares, and unforgettable moments that only horror films can deliver... AND JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN!

From the eerie suspense of classics like Psycho and The Exorcist to modern nightmares like Get Out and Hereditary, horror movies have a unique power to captivate, shock, and even make us think. The genre spans decades, styles, and cultures, offering everything from psychological terror to gory spectacle, and National Horror Movie Day is the perfect time to honor every facet.

As a horror lover (The Bride of Frankenstein is my favorite! Speaking of, check out Brittany Rotondo's Bride of Frankenstein in the 2024 Mummers Parade!) I find myself drawn to the artistry behind the scares—the clever direction, spine-tingling soundtracks, and unforgettable performances that stay with you long after the credits roll. Whether it’s a late-night viewing party with friends, a solo binge with popcorn and blankets, or revisiting timeless black-and-white films, the day is all about embracing fear in the safest, most thrilling way possible.

Horror movies also build communities. Fans share theories, debate the scariest villains, and celebrate iconic moments together. National Horror Movie Day gives us a reason to relive those frights, introduce new audiences to terrifying classics, and appreciate the creativity that goes into making fear so entertaining.

So dim the lights, lock the doors, and let the screams begin. Today is a day to celebrate horror in all its glorious, spine-chilling forms. Grab your favorite movie, cozy up, and remember why we love the thrill of being scared. Horror movies are more than entertainment—they are a way of life for the truly spooky.