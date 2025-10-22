93.3 WMMR Makes History at the National Marconi Radio Award Show

What. A. Night.

93.3 WMMR-FM, Philadelphia pulled off something that’s never been done before at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards: three Marconi Awards in one night. A clean sweep.

Last night in New York City, Philly's rock station was called up to to the stage to accept three industry leading awards:

• Legendary Station of the Year

• Major Market Station of the Year

• Major Market Personality of the Year – Preston & Steve

Program Director Chuck Damico, the guy who notoriously wore a WMMR sweatshirt in his 8th grade school photo and has been on the staff for for 31 years, was there to accepted the awards on behalf of the whole WMMR family. Beasley Philadelphia VP/Market Manager Paul Blake who has been part of the station for more than two decades joined Chuck to receive the awards from NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt.

Hattrick! Chuck Damico proudly shows off WMMR's trifecta of Marconi Awards after the ceremony (right) And the legendary school photo of middle schooler Chuck Damico rocking an MMR sweatshirt. (left)

Philly, these awards are for you! These wins belong to every single person who’s been part of WMMR’s 57-year legacy — the jocks, the crew behind the scenes, and most importantly, the listeners who’ve kept us loud and proud for nearly six decades.

Thanks for rocking with us every day and proving that radio is still kicking, and unstoppable.

Huge congrats to Preston Elliot & Steve Morrison and their entire crew for bringing home Major Market Personality of the Year. The bosses say that The Preston & Steve Show is the best in the world... and now we have the trophy to prove it.

Everyone at WMMR is proud to represent this city and its passionate listeners every single day. Thank you for making WMMR The Legendary Station of the Year.

Full list of 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Award: :