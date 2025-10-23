ContestsMMR Rock Shop
AC/DC & Lenny Kravitz Headline Star-Studded MusicSA Celebration

Rock stars will take over the Adelaide Grand Final race concerts. The two-night music blast hits the Adelaide Street Circuit from Nov. 29 to 30, with Lenny Kravitz and AC/DC…

Laura Adkins
Singer Brian Johnson (L) and musician Angus Young of AC/DC perform onstage during the AC/DC PWR UP Europe tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Rock stars will take over the Adelaide Grand Final race concerts. The two-night music blast hits the Adelaide Street Circuit from Nov. 29 to 30, with Lenny Kravitz and AC/DC leading an all-star lineup.

Night one pairs Kravitz and Jet with First Nations hip hop crew DEM MOB and rising star My Chérie. The next night brings AC/DC to the stage with Amyl and the Sniffers, plus local act Oscar The Wild.

"Supporting emerging South Australian artists to appear on some of the biggest stages in the country is at the heart of what we do. Having local acts like DEM MOB, My Chérie, and Oscar The Wild perform alongside legends such as Lenny Kravitz and AC/DC is an incredible opportunity that celebrates our vibrant local scene,” said Christine Schloithe, CEO of MusicSA, according to Glam Adelaide.

From the APY Lands, DEM MOB breaks ground as pioneers of Pitjantjatjara rap. Their mix of beats and social messages has taken them from WOMADelaide to Spain's Primavera Sound and New York's Lincoln Center.

Fresh off a 2025 SA Music Awards nomination, My Chérie joins the bill. Oscar The Wild brings their sound after sharing stages with Bloc Party and Grinspoon at major festivals like BIGSOUND and Harvest Rock.

“It is an amazing opportunity for these local artists to share the stage with internationally renowned acts..." concert manager Brian Gleeson OAM said, per The Note.

The shows mark a high point of the bp Adelaide Grand Final racing event, running from Nov. 27 to 30. They also kick off Good Music Month, when South Australia puts its live music scene in the spotlight. Tickets are available on the Adelaide Grand Final website, and all the action goes down at Adelaide Street Circuit.

AC/DCLenny Kravitz
Laura AdkinsWriter
