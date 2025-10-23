Pierre’s Weekend Calendar October 24-26

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like The Hooters "Alive at 45" at the Keswick Theatre), movies to see (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere rated PG-13), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Philly Coffee Festival), some are totally bizarre (like Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby and Arts Festival), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin / Deep Red). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday

Puscifer @ Ovation Hall AC; April 11

Aaron Lewis @ Ovation Hall AC; April 17

Echo & The Bunnymen @ Fillmore; June 7

Shows This Weekend:

Friday

Everclear w/ Local H & Sponge @ Parx Xcite Center

Chris Kattan @ Helium Comedy Club

Laufey @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Minus The Bear @ Fillmore

Black Pistol Fire @ Foundry

Little Big @ TLA

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners @ Union Transfer

Infinity Song @ World Café Live

Dice @ Johnny Brenda’s

Melvin Seals & JGB @ Ardmore Music Hall

Osees @ Underground Arts

In This Moment @ Wind Creek Event Center

Cheap Trick @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Cage The Elephant @ Ovation Hall AC

Friday & Saturday

The Hooters “Alive at 45” @ Keswick Theatre

Josh Wolf @ Punch Line Philly

Hanson @ Borgata Music Box

Saturday

Cage The Elephant @ The Met

Tony Danza @ Soul Joels (Pottstown)

Giveon @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Asia ft John Patne @ Sellersville Theater

KevOnStage & Tony Baker @ Fillmore

Arc De Soleil @ Union Transfer

Vic Dibitetto @ Helium Comedy Club

The Autumn Defense @ Ardmore Music Hall

NoSo @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sun Room @ Foundry

Neon Trees @ TLA

Vincent Lima @ World Café Live

Diana Ross @ Ovation Hall AC

Air Supply @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Sunday

Magdalena Bay @ Fillmore

Autechre @ Union Transfer

James Vickery @ Foundry

Town Mountain @ Ardmore Music Hall

Pouya @ Brooklyn Bowl

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (PG-13): Jeremy Allen White

Bugonia (R): Emma Stone

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Good Fortune (R): Seth Rogan, Aziz Ansari, Keanu Reeves

Black Phone 2 (R): Ethan Hawke

Roofman (R): Channing Tatum

Tron: Ares (PG-13): Jared Leto

The Smashing Machine (R): Dwayne Johnson

One Battle After Another (R): Leonardo DiCaprio

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Saturday

Join Jacky Bam Bam for a Thriller Saturday Night at Haunted Cavanaugh’s River Deck on Delaware Avefrom 10 pm to midnight. Consider it Jacky’s Grave Rave to celebrate all things ghoulish and undead. He’ll host the costume contest to win $500, plus you can enjoy themed cocktails and DJ Eddie Ross keeps the Halloween Party going all night.

Join Steve Morrison as he emcees the world premiere of “Dogspiracy” a Oaks Cinema (180 Mill Rd, Oaks) from 5-9pm. Across the globe millions of puppy breeders and rescue shelters supply dogs responsibly, but there is also a sinister world of abuse and exploitation. Dogspiracy aims to empower the public into knowing how to do the right thing. Stay after the film for a live Q&A, moderated by Steve.

Happening Around Town:

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Through October 29

FallFest at Shady Brook Farm - $12-$30, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley.

Through November 1

Spooky Mini Golf - $12-$15, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

Through November 2

Pumpkinland - Free until you spend money, Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House - $25-$35, Lincoln Mill Haunted House, 4100 Main Street.

Fintastic Pumpkin Glow - $31-$50, Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden.

The Rocky Horror Show - $75-$133, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope.

Through November 3

Philly Cider Week - Prices vary by event, multiple venues

Through November 8

Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Fall Festival - $16-$20,10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hellerick’s Adventure Farm, 5500 North Easton Road, Doylestown

Halloween Nights - $34, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue.

Through November 30

Woodmere’s Annual Straw Maze - $5 per child, free for adults. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Philadelphia Film Festival - Most screenings are $19, Philadelphia Film Center, PFS Bourse Theater, and PFS East.

Shakespeare, Poe, & Fiends - Each performance is at a different venue in the area. $45, multiple locations.

Something To Talk About - $30.96-$42.29 for a single show, $95.85 for three-day pass, Cousin Danny’s, 5001 Market Street

Philadelphia Orchestra - $29-$228.76, Kimmel Center, 300 South Broad Street

Friday October 24

Heightened Scrutiny - Free, 7 p.m., The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut Street.

Twilight in the Gardens - $25, 7-10 p.m., Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street.

Friday & Saturday

Harvest Festival in the Plaza – Free, Hotel West & Main, 46 Fayette Street Conshohocken.

Universal Monster Mash IX - $15-$25, 6-11:30 p.m., the Mahoning Drive-In Theater, 635 Seneca Road, Lehighton.

Saturday October 25

Home At Last Dog Rescue Howloween 5K and Dog Walk - 9am-1:30pm, Parkside Place Park, North Wales

Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby and Arts Festival - Free, noon-6 p.m., Trenton Avenue, from Morris to Hagert streets.

The Philly Pops - $57.40-$135.80, 3 p.m., Kimmel Center, 300 South Broad Street.

Witches of Narberth - Free; 1-4 p.m., downtown Narberth (starts at Forrest and Haverford avenues).

East Passyunk Fall Fest - Free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., East Passyunk Avenue between Morris and Dickinson streets.

Stenton’s Halloween Harvest Festival - Free; October 25th, 1-3 p.m., Stenton Museum, 4601 North 18th Street.

Trick-or-Treat Street at Franklin Square - Free, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

South Street Candy Crawl - Free, noon-4 p.m., South Street. southstreet.com

Saturday & Sunday

Philly Coffee Festival – $37.69, 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street.

Head of the Schuylkill Regatta - Free, along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive

Bloody Mary Challenge - Pay as you go, at participating bars and restaurants in Northern Liberties

The Phantom of the Opera - $16.25, 11:30 a.m., Bryn Mawr Film Institute, 824 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr.

Sunday October 26

24th Annual Ride to Remember – Registration starts at 8am, ride begins at 10am, Washington Township High School, 529 Hurffville-Crosskeys Road, Sewell, NJ

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin / Deep Red - $45-$100, 7:30 p.m., City Winery, 990 Filbert Street.

Mister John’s Music’s Halloween Block Party - Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mister John’s Music School, 761 South 8th Street.

Halloween on the Hill - Free, 1-3 p.m., Germantown Avenue and Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill.

PopUpPlay’s Halloween - Free, 2-4 p.m., 121 North Columbus Boulevard.

Fairmount Halloween Festival - Free, 2-5 p.m. (parade at 4 p.m.), 2333 Fairmount Avenue.

Sports Up!

Saturday

The FLYERS are HOME vs NY Islanders; 12:30pm

The SIXERS are HOME vs Charlotte Hornets; 7:30pm

Temple Football are AWAY vs Tulsa; 3:30pm

Sunday

The EAGLES are HOME vs NY Giants; 1pm