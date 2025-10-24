6 Ways To Support Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger Before It Begins On November 10th

Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger is almost here, and the excitement is already building. Each year, this incredible food drive brings the community together to support Philabundance and help fight hunger across the Delaware Valley. Thanks to your generosity, Camp Out For Hunger has become the largest single-location food drive in the country, providing millions of meals to local families in need.

This year’s Camp Out officially kicks off on November 10th, but you can start making a difference now:

1. Start a Collection

Get your business, school, organization, or community group involved by starting a food collection. Gather non-perishable items from coworkers, classmates, club members, or neighbors. It’s a fun and meaningful way to make a big impact before Camp Out begins.

New incentive added this year: every business who makes a donation of any size will be in the running to win a lunchtime visit from The Preston & Steve Show. Printable signs and details about the Subaru Business Challenge available here.

2. Donate at ACME Markets

When you’re shopping at ACME Markets, you can make a donation at the register. As you are checking out, select the option on the pin pad to donate to Camp out For Hunger.

This program runs now through November 26th.

3. Crack Open 2SP’s “No Sad Brew”

Our friends at 2SP Brewing Company have created a special beer to benefit Camp Out For Hunger. When you buy No Sad Brew, an easy drinking lager, a portion of the proceeds go directly to Philabundance. Grab a draft or six pack at these locations.

4. Bring a Donation to Your Local Xfinity Store

Your neighborhood Xfinity Store is accepting food donations leading up to Camp Out For Hunger. Pierre Robert broadcasted live from the Villanova location and welcomed donors live on 93.3 WMMR.

5. Sip on Skrewball Whiskey

Peanut butter is one of Philabundance’s most-needed items, and every jar helps feed local families.

6. Spread the Word

You can make a big difference by spreading the word! Hang up Camp Out For Hunger signs, share info on your social media channels, and tell your friends, family, and coworkers to make plans to attend. The more people who know, the more we can collect for the community.

Learn More & Get Involved

Camp Out For Hunger runs November 10th through 14th in the parking lot of the Xfinity Mobile Arena next to Stateside LIVE! in South Philadelphia. The event is powered by the amazing generosity of the WMMR family. Every single contribution adds up to real impact in the fight to end hunger.