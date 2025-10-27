ContestsMMR Rock Shop
FLASHBACK: Geddy Lee & His First Visit To WMMR

After the passing of Neil Peart, it was thought near impossible for Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to perform under the Rush moniker ever again. Rush last performed together to…

Pierre Robert
Geddy Lee and Pierre Robert December 2000
WMMR

After the passing of Neil Peart, it was thought near impossible for Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to perform under the Rush moniker ever again. Rush last performed together to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary in 2015 for their R40 Tour. Many thought that would be the end of the saga. However, a decade later, the surviving members have decided to honor both Neil and their 50th anniversary with a handful of shows. Along with Anika Nilles behind the drum kit, the band unveiled their Fifty Something Tour dates.

It started modestly with just a handful of concerts. Over the course of a 2-week period, their Fifty Something Tour celebration expanded rapidly into more dates and cities. The City of Brotherly Love has officially been included with two shows on August 21st and 23rd at Xfinity Mobile Arena. So with great joy we speak the words we never thought we'd say again, but so happy to exclaim, MMR ROCKS RUSH LIVE!

New Millennium, First Encounters

To celebrate the return of Rush, Pierre Robert flashes back to the first time Geddy Lee came by the MMR studios on December 18th, 2000. He remarkably flew down from Toronto for one day to celebrate his first solo record, My Favorite Headache. Along with Mr Lee and Pierre was an audience of faithful Rush fanatics. Geddy recounts his first memories playing in Philadelphia, most notably performing at the Spectrum. "It prepared us for the Philly fans!" Geddy exclaims. He learned quickly how passionate this town is about its music.

Pierre also invited the audience to ask their own questions. One member asked Geddy if he would ever write "epic" album side songs a la 2112 again. "It's not something we go out to do or not," explains Geddy. That leads to him explaining how "each album is like a time capsule." Really showcasing the musical journey the band has endured, struggles and triumphs alike. You can hear the full conversation below as we await being Rushified in August!

LISTEN: Geddy Lee and Pierre Robert 12/8/00

Pierre RobertAuthor
From roughly 10:30am to somewhere around 3 (we call it Pierre Standard Time) weekdays Philadelphia rocks with (and loves) Pierre Robert on WMMR. Pierre Robert began his illustrious career at the pioneering progressive rock station KSAN, in his hometown San Francisco, but it’s through his uninterrupted 42-year tenure at Philadelphia‘s legendary WMMR that he’s made his mark. One of the city’s most recognizable celebrities will write about being at the center of its live music scene and greeting his legions of fans as if personal friends in the smallest clubs and largest stadiums.
