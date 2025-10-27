Preston & Steve’s Word of the Week Prize is RUSH Tickets, Here’s How To Win

Calling all RUSH fans: this week’s Word of the Week prize on The Preston & Steve Show is for you. We’re giving away a pair of tickets to RUSH’s Fifty Something Tour coming to Philly next Summer.

Here’s how to play: Starting Monday morning, each day through Friday we’ll give away a Letter Of The Day at the end of the show. Collect all five letters, figure out the Word of the Week, and when we call for the lucky listener on Friday who has collected all five and knows the word, you win the prize.

RUSH’s Fifty Something Tour celebrates more than 50 years of the band’s musical legacy. It’s their first time touring in eleven years. A moment many of us didn’t expected after the passing of drummer, Neil Peart. For this reunion, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have invited Anika Nilles to join them on the kit. The tour kicks off June 7, 2026 in Los Angeles. Philly is getting two stops, August 21st and 23rd.

Over the years, The Preston & Steve Show has hooked listeners up with incredible prizes for Word of the Week. From trips and exclusive VIP experiences to sold-out shows and straight up cash. But this week’s prize is especially close to home. Host Preston Elliot is a massive RUSH fan, and he couldn’t be more excited to send one of you to this iconic show.

So tune in, jot down those letters, and be ready to call on Friday. This one’s for the true RUSH faithful, don’t miss your chance to rock out with one of the greatest bands of all time!