Bad Omens Set to Rock Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Philadelphia’s music fans are gearing up for one of the city’s biggest live rock events of 2026. Platinum-certified sensations Bad Omens are bringing their headline North American arena tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 13, promising fans an electrifying night with support from Beartooth and PRESIDENT.

Bad Omens have built a reputation as one of the most compelling live acts in modern rock, and their upcoming Philadelphia stop is set to deliver the band’s signature combination of visual spectacle, immersive lighting, and next-level musicianship. As frontman Noah Sebastian leads the charge with magnetic vocals, audiences will be treated to dynamic moments—ranging from haunting and atmospheric to explosive and unforgettable.

This highly anticipated tour follows the release of a string of new singles: “Specter” (which soared to #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and #15 on Alternative Airplay), “Impose,” and “Dying To Love.” Fans will hear these anthemic tracks live, just months after their festival debuts at Louder Than Life and Aftershock, alongside Bad Omens’ biggest hits from their acclaimed catalog.

According to Live Nation, heavy rock is surging nationwide—experiencing double-digit growth and claiming a larger share of arena and stadium shows than ever before. Bad Omens stand at the forefront of this movement, and their cinematic tour is a showcase for why the group leads rock’s new vanguard. From their atmospheric passages to arena-shaking choruses, expect a full-scale production with breathtaking artistry.

Artist presales open Tuesday, October 28 at 12 pm, with more presale opportunities available before general ticket sales start Friday, October 31 at 10 am.

Philadelphia’s rock scene is set for an epic night—don’t miss Bad Omens, Beartooth, and PRESIDENT live in concert on March 13, 2026.

Philadelphia
Rachel PittsEditor
Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.
