High School Drumlines Apply Here To Perform at Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger

Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger | Collecting non-perishable food donations for Philabundance | wmmr.com/CampOut The Preston & Steve Show is seeking five High School Drumlines to perform during Camp…

The Preston & Steve Show
Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger | Collecting non-perishable food donations for Philabundance | wmmr.com/CampOut

The Preston & Steve Show is seeking five High School Drumlines to perform during Camp Out For Hunger. The event is happening Monday, November 10th - Friday, November 14th in the parking lot of Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside LIVE!. If your drumline is interested in performing, please enter info below:

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
