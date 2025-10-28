Ghost’s ‘Skeletá’ Makes Its Way Back to North America in 2026 With Theatrical Stage Show

Swedish metal band Ghost returns to North America, kicking off at Orlando's Kia Center next January and closing at LA's Intuit Dome in late February. When asked about set lists staying the same, lead singer Tobias Forge shot back at critics, saying that they don't want to reconfigure their set every night and they're not that kind of band. While the main show stays fixed, some spots switch up nightly.

Dark meets stark onstage, and a mix of gothic elements and stark concrete shapes frame the band's signature Grucifix symbol. It hangs above, casting light across the crowd. This marks the first time Ghost has woven video into their shows, thanks to the work between Forge and stage expert Tobias Rylander.

Their latest work, Skeletá, shot to the top spot on the Billboard 200 this spring, pushing 86,000 units in its first week. No hard rock act had claimed that crown since 2020.

The Skeletour started before the album's release. The stage morphs as the night goes on, using inflatable pieces that shift the scene.

Papa V Perpetua, Forge's character, now leads the band through their dark rituals, stepping in after Papa Emeritus IV's run during the "Impera" era wrapped up. On X he wrote, "Being a musician can be stressful at some point of your career, but at the end of the day, it certainly pays off. Worth every struggle."