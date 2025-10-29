ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Halloween: Ghosts, Ghouls & Spooky Good History with King Dracula (Spelled Backwards)

Jacky Bam Bam
Jacky Bam Bam, King Dracula Spelled Backwards
Bob Watts Photography

Every year, as October winds down and the nights grow longer, I feel the unmistakable pull of Halloween. For a DJ who lives and breathes all things spooky, macabre, and thrilling, this is more than a holiday. It is a full celebration of imagination, chills, and the music that makes your spine tingle.

Halloween is the one night where eerie melodies, ghostly visuals, and playful fright collide to create an unforgettable atmosphere. Halloween is EVERY DAY in the world of King Dracula (Spelled Backwards)!

From haunted house tracks to classic horror movie scores, the soundtrack of Halloween is endless inspiration. As a DJ, musician and overall Captain Coffin, I love mixing creepy classics with modern eerie beats, turning any party or set into a night of spine-tingling fun.

There’s something magical about the way a haunting melody or a chilling sound effect can make a crowd feel the thrill of fear and excitement at the same time. It’s about creating an experience that keeps people on edge while letting them celebrate in the safest, most fun way possible.

Halloween is also about costumes, storytelling, and letting your imagination run wild. From vampires and witches to zombies and ghostly apparitions, the creativity on display inspires me both in my sets and in my own artistic endeavors. It’s a reminder that horror, fear, and the supernatural can be fun, empowering, and even joyful when shared with friends and fans.

For me, Halloween is a state of mind, a way to embrace the spooky, the weird, and the wonderfully creepy side of life. Whether I’m spinning tracks, sharing macabre stories, or just soaking in the eerie atmosphere, this night reminds us why we love the thrill of being scared, the joy of the unusual, and the power of imagination. Halloween isn’t just a day — it’s a feeling, a vibe, and a celebration for all who love the dark and thrilling side of life.

xoxoxo BamBam (King Dracula Spelled Backwards)

Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
