Tributes Pour in for Pierre Robert, Legendary Philadelphia Radio Icon of 93.3 WMMR

Philadelphia is united in grief after the passing of Pierre Robert, as heartfelt tributes pour in from all corners of the music world and local community. Pierre, who shaped the sound and spirit of 93.3 WMMR since 1981, leaves behind a legacy honored by fans, fellow radio hosts, musicians, and civic leaders alike.​

Radio stations throughout the city paused to remember Pierre’s warm voice, trademark “Greetings Citizens” salutation, and unwavering love for music, with WMMR’s own Preston & Steve Show hosting a special tribute on air. Social media platforms lit up with memories from listeners, who recalled Pierre’s kindness, energetic interviews, and his ability to make everyone feel included—whether at a massive stadium concert or a neighborhood club. Many posts fondly referenced his signature features like Noontime Workforce Blocks and Pierre’s Vinyl Cut, which brought together generations of rock fans.​

Musicians who frequented the Philadelphia circuit share personal stories of Pierre’s support for emerging artists, with some crediting his airplay for their early breakthroughs. Jon Bon Jovi was among those who honored Pierre, calling him a true fan and friend to the industry. The Philadelphia Music Alliance highlighted Pierre’s impact by celebrating his star on the city’s Walk of Fame—a testament to his decades of service and influence.​

Beyond radio and music, charitable organizations praised Pierre’s devotion to causes like the AIDS Walk and Manna’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser, showcasing his commitment to the people of Philadelphia. Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley summed up the communal heartbreak: “Pierre’s steadfast passion for music and his profound bond with listeners established him as one of radio’s most cherished and enduring figures. He will be deeply missed”.​

As tributes continue to flow, Pierre Robert's spirit remains alive in the city’s music, airwaves, and cherished memories of countless fans and friends. Here are just a handful of the loving tributes to Pierre.