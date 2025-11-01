ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Meet New Jersey Hard Rockers Them Damn Kings

Brent Porche
MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for November 2025 - Them Damn Kings

Them Damn Kings are (L to R) Dan Damon (Bass), Jef Rhodes (Vocals/Lead Guitar), Cooper Hughes (Drums)

Janet Zap

What is Rock 'n' Roll? It's more than just music—it's a movement, a mindset, a raw and unfiltered expression of rebellion. It's primal, passionate, and untamed. Rock 'n' Roll thrives in the shadows, where the rules are ignored, and boundaries are meant to be shattered. It's a sound that unites the outcasts, the misfits, the dreamers, and the defiant. In a world that demands conformity, Rock 'n' Roll screams back with distortion, sweat, and soul. It's in the grit of the guitars, the howl of the vocals, and the pounding rhythm that rattles your bones. And in some dark, grimy, smoke-filled club—that’s where you’ll find MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month - Them Damn Kings.

Officially formed in 2020 by frontman Jef Rhodes—singer, guitarist, and driving creative force—Them Damn Kings emerged with a clear mission: to revive and redefine modern rock. To bring his vision to life, Jef recruited powerhouse drummer Ryan Blake Folden (formerly of Lacuna Coil) to record drums for the band’s debut album, Rise Up. That record gave birth to the single "Throw It Away," which made a serious impact by becoming the fourth most-added song on the NACC Heavy Radio charts. The momentum led to an invitation to join Gemini Syndrome on a full U.S. tour.

In 2023, Ryan’s departure left a temporary void. For months, the band searched for the right fit until Jef stumbled upon a video of young drummer Cooper Hughes performing on a Facebook thread in 2024. Impressed, Jef reached out—and Cooper stepped in to take the throne.

With new energy and vision, Them Damn Kings returned stronger than ever, releasing their sophomore album Stronger Than Before on August 29, 2025—a title that speaks not only to their music, but to their journey.

Them Damn Kings are:

  • Jef Rhodes (Vocals/Lead Guitar)
  • Cooper Hughes (Drums)
  • Dan Damon (Bass)

Follow the Band:

Them Damn Kings - "Yesterday"

