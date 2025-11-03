ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Camp Out Comedy Night Returns For Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Comedy has always been a big part of Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger experience, and this year we’re bringing back the laughs with the return of Camp Out…

The Preston & Steve Show
Camp Out Comedy Night 2025

Comedy has always been a big part of Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger experience, and this year we’re bringing back the laughs with the return of Camp Out Comedy Night!

Join The Preston & Steve Show Tuesday, November 11th at Miller Time Beer Hall, inside Stateside Live! for a night packed with Philly’s finest comics, good vibes, and community spirit. Doors open at 7PM, and the show starts at 7:30PM.

The lineup features an incredible group of local and national favorites: Ian Fidance, Pat House, Mary Radzinski, Jake Mattera, and Blake Wexler all ready to light up the stage and support a great cause.

Over the years, Preston & Steve have been at the forefront of blending comedy with community, and this event continues that tradition — combining laughs with the mission to help fight hunger in the Delaware Valley.

Admission is free with a non-perishable food donation to benefit Philabundance. Every can, box, and bag makes a difference.

Get all the details about Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger, how to donate, and the full week’s schedule at WMMR.com/CampOut.

Come for the comedy, stay for the cause. We’ll see you Tuesday night at Camp Out Comedy Night!

Camp OutComedy
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
drumline
Preston & SteveHigh School Drumlines Apply Here To Perform at Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For HungerThe Preston & Steve Show
Preston & Steve’s Word of the Week Prize is RUSH Tickets, Here’s How To Win
Preston & StevePreston & Steve’s Word of the Week Prize is RUSH Tickets, Here’s How To WinThe Preston & Steve Show
Two volunteers distributing donations at Camp Out For Hunger
Preston & Steve6 Ways To Support Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger Before It Begins On November 10thMarisa Magnatta
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect