Camp Out Comedy Night Returns For Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Comedy has always been a big part of Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger experience, and this year we’re bringing back the laughs with the return of Camp Out Comedy Night!

Join The Preston & Steve Show Tuesday, November 11th at Miller Time Beer Hall, inside Stateside Live! for a night packed with Philly’s finest comics, good vibes, and community spirit. Doors open at 7PM, and the show starts at 7:30PM.

The lineup features an incredible group of local and national favorites: Ian Fidance, Pat House, Mary Radzinski, Jake Mattera, and Blake Wexler all ready to light up the stage and support a great cause.

Over the years, Preston & Steve have been at the forefront of blending comedy with community, and this event continues that tradition — combining laughs with the mission to help fight hunger in the Delaware Valley.

Admission is free with a non-perishable food donation to benefit Philabundance. Every can, box, and bag makes a difference.

Get all the details about Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger, how to donate, and the full week’s schedule at WMMR.com/CampOut.