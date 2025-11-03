ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Celebrating Delbert McClinton: The Texas Titan of Rock and Blues

We are raising a glass and turning up the volume for the one and only Delbert McClinton, born on November 4th in Lubbock, Texas. A man whose voice carries the…

Jacky Bam Bam
Delbert McClinton performs at the 12th Annual Americana Music Honors And Awards Ceremony
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival)

We are raising a glass and turning up the volume for the one and only Delbert McClinton, born on November 4th in Lubbock, Texas. A man whose voice carries the grit of the road and the soul of the blues. For decades, Delbert has been bridging the worlds of rock, country, and rhythm and blues with that unmistakable Texas swagger that only he can deliver.

I’ve spun a lot of records over the years, but Delbert’s always hits different. His sound isn’t polished or overproduced: it’s honest, lived-in, and full of fire. Songs like “Giving It Up for Your Love” and “Two More Bottles of Wine” remind us that music doesn’t need flash when it’s got heart. Delbert’s voice… rough like worn leather yet smooth as good whiskey… cuts right through the noise and lands deep in your chest.

I’ll never forget the first time I heard him. Poppa BamBam, back in his rock and roll DJ days, dropped one of Delbert’s tracks during a late-night set. I didn’t even know who it was, but I knew I was hooked. Poppa grinned and said, “That’s Delbert McClinton, son… real deal Texas soul right there.” He wasn’t wrong, no!

From his early days playing harmonica behind blues legends to snagging Grammys and inspiring countless musicians, Delbert’s legacy is pure, unfiltered Americana. He’s a storyteller, a road warrior, and one of the last true troubadours still doing it his way.

So here’s to Delbert McClinton, may the amps stay warm, the grooves stay greasy, and the music keep rolling like that Texas highway he’s been riding his whole life.

xoxoxo BamBam

Music
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
About
Connect