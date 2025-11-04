Camp Out For Hunger 2025: Daily House Band Lineup

We’ve got your soundtrack to giving back! The tent at Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger 2025 is gonna be rockin’ every morning with live performances on the Parx Casino betPARX Performance Stage. This year’s house band lineup is stacked!

Here’s who’s keeping the energy up while Preston & Steve broadcast live all week long:

These bands will keep the tent buzzing from 6a–10:30a every day, adding live music to the mix of laughs, surprises, and good vibes that make Camp Out For Hunger so special.

Bring your food donations for Philabundance, grab a seat in the tent, and rock out while helping us fight hunger in the Delaware Valley. Attending the show is free with a donation for Philabundance.

Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Parking Lot of Xfinity Mobile Arena

November 10–14, 2025

Benefiting Philabundance

Let’s pack the tent, fill the trucks, and make some noise for an amazing cause. See you bright and early Monday morning, and help us spread the word all week.