Camp Out For Hunger 2025: Daily House Band Lineup

The Preston & Steve Show
Camp Out For Hunger 2023 Day 2
We’ve got your soundtrack to giving back! The tent at Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger 2025 is gonna be rockin’ every morning with live performances on the Parx Casino betPARX Performance Stage. This year’s house band lineup is stacked!

Here’s who’s keeping the energy up while Preston & Steve broadcast live all week long:

These bands will keep the tent buzzing from 6a–10:30a every day, adding live music to the mix of laughs, surprises, and good vibes that make Camp Out For Hunger so special.

Bring your food donations for Philabundance, grab a seat in the tent, and rock out while helping us fight hunger in the Delaware Valley. Attending the show is free with a donation for Philabundance.

  • Camp Out For Hunger 2025
  • Parking Lot of Xfinity Mobile Arena
  • November 10–14, 2025
  • Benefiting Philabundance

Let’s pack the tent, fill the trucks, and make some noise for an amazing cause. See you bright and early Monday morning, and help us spread the word all week.

Thank you to our friends at Parx Casino and betPARX for being great supporters of Camp Out For Hunger. Gambling problem?  Call 1-800-Gambler.

Return to Camp Out For Hunger HQ

Camp OutCamp Out for Hunger
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
