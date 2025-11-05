This Day in Rock History: November 5

The Beach Boys made a triumphant comeback on this day in rock music history, Paul McCartney released his first solo live album, and Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" was released as a single. Read on to learn more about these and other significant events that have unfolded in rock music on Nov. 5.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some rock and roll pioneers experienced major milestones later in their careers. These are the key milestone moments that occurred on Nov. 5:

1988: The Beach Boys' song "Kokomo" reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This marked the band's first No. 1 hit in 22 years, following "Good Vibrations." The successful movie Cocktail, starring Tom Cruise, boosted the song's success.

The Beach Boys' song "Kokomo" reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This marked the band's first No. 1 hit in 22 years, following "Good Vibrations." The successful movie Cocktail, starring Tom Cruise, boosted the song's success. 1990: Paul McCartney released his first official solo live album, Tripping the Live Fantastic, through Parlophone Records. It featured live performances recorded during his Paul McCartney World Tour from 1989 to 1990 and went Platinum in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

On Nov. 5, we celebrate the birth of one legend and remember the passing of another. These are the main cultural events that happened on this day:

1941: Art Garfunkel was born in Forest Hills, Queens, New York. He met Paul Simon while preparing for an elementary school play, and they later became one of the most successful duos in music history.

Art Garfunkel was born in Forest Hills, Queens, New York. He met Paul Simon while preparing for an elementary school play, and they later became one of the most successful duos in music history. 2005: Guitarist Link Wray passed away at age 76 due to heart failure. While he may not be as famous as other guitarists who shaped music history, he played a major role in defining the rock sound by being one of the first to use effects such as distortion and tremolo, most notably in his 1958 instrumental song, "Rumble."

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this day, some significant songs and albums were released, including:

1970: Led Zeppelin released "Immigrant Song" from their Led Zeppelin III album. The single reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. The B-side featured "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do," a song that later gained mainstream attention for its acoustic guitar.

Led Zeppelin released "Immigrant Song" from their Led Zeppelin III album. The single reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. The B-side featured "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do," a song that later gained mainstream attention for its acoustic guitar. 1991: Stevie Ray Vaughan's fifth and final studio album, The Sky Is Crying, was released posthumously via Epic Records. It featured 10 unreleased songs recorded between 1984 and 1989 and was compiled by Stevie's older brother, Jimmie.