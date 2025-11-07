MMR’s Local Shots Podcast: Them Damn Kings

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
 Welcome to MMR’s Local Shots Podcast – with me Brent Porche! Our featured artists for the month of November come to us from the Glen Ridge, New Jersey area, please…

 Welcome to MMR’s Local Shots Podcast – with me Brent Porche!

Our featured artists for the month of November come to us from the Glen Ridge, New Jersey area, please join us in welcoming to MMR’s Local Shots family – Them Damn Kings!

Joining me on MMR’s Local Shots Podcast this week from Them Damn Kings is the lead vocalist and guitarist, Jef Rhodes & drummer Cooper Hughes. We discuss the origins of the band, their biggest influences as musicians, their new album Stronger Than Before and the cool live shows the fellas have coming up over the next few months.

See Them Damn Kings live:

Saturday November 15th – Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey – supporting Metal Mike of Halford and the 25th Anniversary of Resurrection Unleashed

If you, or someone you know, would like to be considered for MMR’s Local Shots, send your best to Brent@WMMR.com.

Catch Brent Porche on-air and online weekdays between 3PM – 7PM on WMMR. Brent loves to celebrate important musical anniversaries and milestones on my show, especially on Double Shot Tuesdays! He is honored to continue to the legacy of ‘MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month feature every Wednesday on-air at 6:30pm and via the Local Shots Headquarters page online, anytime at WMMR.com.
