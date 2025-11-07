The 2026 Rock, Metal and Alternative Music Grammy Nominees

The 2026 Grammy Awards are on the way, and the full tally of nominations have been released. It always makes for a big event to see which artists the Academy decides to highlight with the awards, and this year brought plenty of solid rock, metal and alternative sounds to showcase.

So, who's going to be up for Grammy honors in the rock, metal and alternative artists category? View the full list in the heavy music categories below.

2026 Rock, Metal and Alternative Music Grammy Nominees

Best Rock Song

"As Alive As You Need Me to Be" - Nine Inch Nails

"Caramel" - Sleep Token

"Glum" - Hayley Williams

"Never Enough" - Turnstile

"Zombie" - Yungblud

Best Rock Performance

"U Should Not Be Doing That" - Amyl and the Sniffers

"The Emptiness Machine" - Linkin Park

"Never Enough" - Turnstile

"Mirtazapine" - Hayley Williams

"Changes" (Live From Villa Park) - Yungblud featuring Nino Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II (Sleep Token)

Best Rock Album

Private Music - Deftones

I Quit - Haim

From Zero - Linkin Park

Never Enough - Turnstile

Idols - Yungblud

Best Metal Performance

"Night Terror" - Dream Theater

"Lachryma" - Ghost

"Emergence" - Sleep Token

"Soft Spine" - Spiritbox

"Birds" - Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable - Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Don't Tap the Glass - Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer - Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Everything Is Peaceful Love" - Bon Iver

"Alone" - The Cure

"Seein' Stars" - Turnstile

"Mangetout" - Wet Leg

"Parachute" - Hayley Williams

More on the 68th Awards

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Nominations were taken from Aug. 31, 2024 through Aug. 30, 2025. So, during that timeframe, Recording Academy members and record companies entered recordings and music videos that they thought would be worthy of a Grammy.