The 2026 Grammy Awards are on the way, and the full tally of nominations have been released. Let's look at rock, metal and alternative music.
The 2026 Grammy Awards are on the way, and the full tally of nominations have been released. It always makes for a big event to see which artists the Academy decides to highlight with the awards, and this year brought plenty of solid rock, metal and alternative sounds to showcase.

When it comes to the 2026 rock, metal and alternative music Grammy nominees, there's a mix of the old and new, with classic performers being nominated next to budding ones. We're talking Sleep Token to Nine Inch Nails to Dream Theater to Yungblud.

So, who's going to be up for Grammy honors in the rock, metal and alternative artists category? View the full list in the heavy music categories below.

2026 Rock, Metal and Alternative Music Grammy Nominees

Best Rock Song
"As Alive As You Need Me to Be" - Nine Inch Nails
"Caramel" - Sleep Token
"Glum" - Hayley Williams
"Never Enough" - Turnstile
"Zombie" - Yungblud

Best Rock Performance
"U Should Not Be Doing That" - Amyl and the Sniffers
"The Emptiness Machine" - Linkin Park
"Never Enough" - Turnstile
"Mirtazapine" - Hayley Williams
"Changes" (Live From Villa Park) - Yungblud featuring Nino Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II (Sleep Token)

Best Rock Album
Private Music - Deftones
I Quit - Haim
From Zero - Linkin Park
Never Enough - Turnstile
Idols - Yungblud

Best Metal Performance
"Night Terror" - Dream Theater
"Lachryma" - Ghost
"Emergence" - Sleep Token
"Soft Spine" - Spiritbox
"Birds" - Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album
Sable, Fable - Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
Don't Tap the Glass - Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer - Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Performance
"Everything Is Peaceful Love" - Bon Iver
"Alone" - The Cure
"Seein' Stars" - Turnstile
"Mangetout" - Wet Leg
"Parachute" - Hayley Williams

More on the 68th Awards

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Nominations were taken from Aug. 31, 2024 through Aug. 30, 2025. So, during that timeframe, Recording Academy members and record companies entered recordings and music videos that they thought would be worthy of a Grammy.

"The mission of the Recording Academy is to recognize excellence in the recording arts and sciences, cultivate the well-being of the music community, and ensure that music remains an indelible part of our culture," the Recording Academy notes on their website.

