Camp Out For Hunger Parking Information
Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025 Monday, Nov 10th – Friday, Nov 14th Parking lot at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live! Collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit…
Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025
Monday, Nov 10th – Friday, Nov 14th
Parking lot at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live!
Collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Philabundance
The Camp Out For Hunger broadcast tent is set up in the G Lot of the Xfinity Mobile Arena next to Stateside Live!. Parking during the morning show.
To drop off your donation, enter off Pattison Ave and turn into the donation area. Then park, and enjoy the festivities.
Monday – Friday Mornings: Lots G, H, A, and B.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: Drop off your donation and ask the volunteers for slip to park for free across the street in Lot S.
Thursday Night Food Trucks & Fireworks: Lots A, B, and F
Return to wmmr.com/CampOut
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.