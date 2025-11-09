Camp Out For Hunger Parking Information

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Preston & Steve Show
CAMP OUT - Parking

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Monday, Nov 10th –  Friday, Nov 14th

Parking lot at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live!

Collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Philabundance

The Camp Out For Hunger broadcast tent is set up in the G Lot of the Xfinity Mobile Arena next to Stateside Live!. Parking during the morning show.

To drop off your donation, enter off Pattison Ave and turn into the donation area. Then park, and enjoy the festivities.

Monday – Friday Mornings: Lots G, H, A, and B.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: Drop off your donation and ask the volunteers for slip to park for free across the street in Lot S.

Thursday Night Food Trucks & Fireworks: Lots A, B, and F

Camp Out
The Preston & Steve Show
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
