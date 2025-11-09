Camp Out For Hunger Parking Information

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Monday, Nov 10th – Friday, Nov 14th

Parking lot at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live!

Collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Philabundance

The Camp Out For Hunger broadcast tent is set up in the G Lot of the Xfinity Mobile Arena next to Stateside Live!. Parking during the morning show.

To drop off your donation, enter off Pattison Ave and turn into the donation area. Then park, and enjoy the festivities.

Monday – Friday Mornings: Lots G, H, A, and B.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: Drop off your donation and ask the volunteers for slip to park for free across the street in Lot S.