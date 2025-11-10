ContestsMMR Rock Shop
‘My Best Friend’s Girl’: The Song That Shifted Pop Rock Forever

Jacky Bam Bam
Ric Ocasek of the Cars performs during the 33rd Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“My Best Friend’s Girl” by The Cars is one of those perfect songs that make pop-rock sound brand new. When that first snap of the snare hits and the guitar starts to jangle, you know you are in for something special.

Released back in 1978, the track moved like a sleek machine down a neon highway — part rock and roll, part new wave, all attitude. It was cool, clever, and just a little dangerous, the kind of song that made you feel like you were living inside a music video before MTV even existed.

Ric Ocasek was the visionary behind it all. With his angular voice and that mysterious presence, Ric wrote songs that balanced irony and emotion like no one else could. The Cars released “My Best Friend’s Girl” with that perfect push and pull — heartbreak with a grin. It sounded simple, but it was crafted with precision, every chord and handclap in just the right place. Ric knew how to make machines sound human and humans sound cool.

The song was more than a hit; it was a cultural spark. It brought together rock, pop, and the rising tide of synthesizers into something that felt completely modern. From college radio stations to dance floors, The Cars created a new language for pop music, one that bridged the old world of guitars with the shiny promise of the future.

Even now, when you hear that opening riff, you can feel the pulse of a new era being born. Ric Ocasek may have left us, but his sound still drives every band that mixes melody with edge. “My Best Friend’s Girl” remains a masterclass in what pop rock can be: sleek, emotional, and endlessly cool.

Jacky Bam Bam
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
