Celebrate National Hug a Musician Day

Jacky Bam Bam

BamBam behind the kit with Spectrum The Band

Bob Watts

November 13th is National Hug a Musician Day, and if anyone knows what it takes to keep a band alive, it’s a drummer.

Behind the drum kit, we hold the heartbeat of every song, keeping the rhythm steady while the world around us spins wild. Every kick, snare, and cymbal crash carries a little bit of our soul — a pulse that connects the band to the audience, and the audience back to the band. Even our own Preston of Preston & Steve knows!

Being a drummer isn’t just about hitting sticks on heads. It’s about feeling the music in your bones, counting the beats no one sees, and carrying the energy from start to finish. We feel every note, every pause, and every cheer. We ride the highs and the lows, often quietly, while the spotlight moves across singers and guitarists. And on days like today, it’s nice to be reminded that our work, our sweat, and our love for the music matters.

A hug for a musician is more than just a gesture. It’s gratitude for the long nights, the relentless tours, the hours spent perfecting a groove that will make someone else’s day brighter. For drummers, it’s recognition of the pulse we give to songs, the invisible force that keeps feet tapping and hearts racing.

So reach out on National Hug A Musician Day. Whether they are pounding out the rhythm in a club, writing the next big hit, or just tapping a beat at home, know that their work connects, inspires, and moves the world. And maybe, if you hug a drummer, you’ll feel the heartbeat of a song too.

xoxoxo BamBam

