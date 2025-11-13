Mötley Crüe Releases 40th Anniversary Box Set of ‘Theatre of Pain’ Album

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Mötley Crüe will release a 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set of Theatre of Pain on Nov. 14. The package marks four decades since the band's third studio album arrived in stores.

Inside sits a remastered version on colored vinyl with redesigned artwork. Buyers will also get a never-before-heard 1985 Long Beach concert, rare demo recordings, and a 76-page hardcover book stuffed with unseen photos and stories from that era.

Theatre of Pain dropped in June 1985. It featured "Smokin' In The Boys Room," which climbed to No. 16 on the charts and became the band's first U.S. Top 20 hit. The ballad "Home Sweet Home" dominated MTV request charts for more than 90 straight days. The album broke into the U.S. Top 10, peaking at No. 6. This was a first for Mötley Crüe. The band released a live version of “Smokin' in the Boys Room,” from the Long Beach concert, as an advance track from the box set.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gave the record quadruple-platinum status in the U.S., and Canada gave it triple platinum certification.

This anniversary release appears in several formats past the deluxe edition. Standard CD, vinyl, and Dolby Atmos audio versions will hit shelves. Walmart, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, and independent record shops will each get their own exclusive variants.

A cassette edition sells only at the Crüeseum. Preorders are available now through Mötley Crüe's website. On the band's site, they wrote, "This definitive set captures the raw energy and spirit of a band at their peak — and is available only for a limited time."                                                           

