PHLCVB Launches Philabundance Collaboration Ahead of MICHELIN Announcement

Philadelphia’s food scene is the center of attention this week. With the MICHELIN Guide officially arriving in the city, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) Foundation is marking the occasion by partnering with Philabundance to support one of its most impactful programs.

The PHLCVB announced that it will sponsor and champion the Philabundance Community Kitchen (PCK), a transformative 16-week culinary and life-skills training program for adults with low or no income who are seeking careers in the food service and hospitality industries. Participants receive hands-on kitchen training, ServSafe certification, and post-graduation job support, helping them build sustainable employment pathways.

“By partnering with Philabundance and its Community Kitchen program, we are investing not only in meals for neighbors facing food insecurity but also in meaningful pathways into Philadelphia’s hospitality workforce,” said Gregg Caren, PHLCVB president and CEO.

Following the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Northeast Cities Ceremony, held November 18 at the Kimmel Center, the PHLCVB plans to connect newly recognized chefs and restaurateurs with the PCK program to create awareness of mentorship, employment opportunities, and collaboration with rising Philadelphia culinary talent.

The news comes shortly after The Preston & Steve Show’s Camp Out For Hunger, which wrapped up last week and once again delivered essential support for Philabundance. The annual food drive, powered by the WMMR community, remains the region’s largest single donation event for the organization.