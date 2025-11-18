ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Pierre’s Producers Presents: Thanksgiving 2025

Of all the radio broadcasts, Pierre Robert’s Thanksgiving show is no question the most important. Both to the listener and to the man himself. To hear Pierre being that warm,…

Hear three unique versions of Arlo Guthrie’s folk epic ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ on WMMR on Thursday

Of all the radio broadcasts, Pierre Robert's Thanksgiving show is no question the most important. Both to the listener and to the man himself. To hear Pierre being that warm, friendly voice to say "Welcome Home" is the true manifestation of comfort for the holiday season. With his passing, a seat at the MMR Family table is now physically empty. However, his spirit and guiding light remains eternal. With that in mind, the best way to honor Pierre is to live the old adage of "The show must go on". The Thanksgiving show in particular will be a celebration of life from the group who has worked side-by-side with Pierre on this day and many others.

The Brotherhood of Producers

Group shot of Pierre Robert's producers. Top row left to right Nick McIlwain, Pancake, Jason Fehon, Michael Anthony Thompson. Bottom row left to right Ryan Shuttleworth and Kevin Gunn

The Thanksgiving midday show on WMMR will be another collection of the gentlemen who had the distinct pleasure to call themselves Pierre Robert's producers. The roster will include (in some way, shape, and form) Kevin Gunn, Michael Anthony Thompson, Nick McIlwain, Jason Fehon, Chris "Pancake" Ashcraft, and be anchored by Ryan Shuttleworth. The goal of this group is to continue to properly welcome every MMR listener home (whether you've been away or you're right down the road) while continuing to share stories and memories of our beloved Pierre Robert. The collective will also be carrying on a very important Thanksgiving tradition...

3 Helpings of Alice's Restaurant

The most steadfast tradition of the Pierre Robert Thanksgiving show is the airing of the Arlo Guthrie classic "Alice's Restaurant Massacree". The 18-minute opus from the folk legend always received 3 full plays from Pierre, with the first to start the show at 10 am P.S.T. (Pierre Standard Time). Then, at high noon would be the even longer 25th Anniversary edition of the song, followed by the 2 pm playing of the original on vinyl. This tradition will carry on this Thanksgiving, along with a few left turns for good measure.

Most importantly, in the spirit of Pierre Robert, this broadcast is all about gathering the MMR family around the proverbial table. If you have any suggestions, ideas, or just want to check in before the show, feel free to email Ryan Shuttleworth (ryan@wmmr.com). And on Thanksgiving day, feel free at any point to call or text at 610-660-9333 as well as reach out on social media. Happy Thanksgiving, Happy Everything, and God Bless Pierre Robert!

Ryan Shuttleworth
