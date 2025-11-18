Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger Totals To Be Announced Wednesday, 11/19

Over the weekend, The Preston & Steve Show group chat lit up with a text from WMMR Promotions Direction, Eric Simon. The message read: "It was such a successful year that Philabundance needs an extra day to tally the totals. The warehouse is THAT jammed with food donations. We will announce totals on Wednesday, morn. Nice job by you fine folks."

The replies flooded in praising the event's success and sharing extra gratitude for Eric and Rodney Byrd for all of their hard work on planning and executing this year's Camp Out For Hunger.

If you visited the site looking for totals, they will be announced live on The Preston & Steve Show Wednesday morning around 8AM. So, please tune in and spread the word.