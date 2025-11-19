Celebrating Pierre Robert with an All-Star Concert Tribute at The Fillmore

For four decades, Pierre Robert’s passion for rock and roll filled the 93.3 WMMR airwaves and introduced generations of Philadelphians to the music that has shaped our world. So it became evident that the perfect way to celebrate the legendary man is with a live show.

On December 17, 2025, we’re taking over The Fillmore Philadelphia for “Pierre Robert: A Show of Life,” a concert created in the spirit of a man who has spent his life lifting other people up through music.

The evening will be filled with people Pierre has loved, promoted, and believed in throughout the decades. Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown will bring their powerful harmonies and the heartfelt songwriting to the stage. Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, two musicians who grew up listening to Pierre with honor the friend who championed their band from the earliest days. Ed Roland of Collective Soul, known for crafting the anthems with energy and optimism, will join the celebration as well.

Philadelphia’s own Hooters will be there, carrying with them the spirit of a band that helped shape this city’s musical identity and celebrating the man who championed them from the beginning. David Uosikkinen’s In The Pocket will round out the night with musicians from The A’s, Beru Revue, and Tommy Conwell, creating a living tribute to the rich history of Philadelphia rock that Pierre has always supported with pride.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will support MANNA, the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance. MANNA uses nutrition to improve the health of people facing serious illnesses, providing medically tailored meals and education to help clients heal and regain strength. Their mission speaks to something Pierre values deeply: compassion in action and the belief that caring for others creates a stronger, more human world.

Tickets for the event are $50 ‘all-in’ and will go on sale Friday, November 21st at 10AM through Ticketmaster. Lineup and set times are subject to change.